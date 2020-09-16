GoPro Packs More of Everything into New HERO9 Black

New Sensor Delivers 5K Video, 20MP Photos and HyperSmooth 3.0 Video Stabilization New Front-Facing Display, Larger Rear-Display and 30% Longer Battery Life Max Lens Mod Accessory Brings Max HyperSmooth and Ultra Wide-Angle Max SuperView to HERO9 Black GoPro Subscribers Save $100 on HERO9 Black at GoPro.com