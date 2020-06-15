SHANGHAI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. today announced that the company has teamed up with Chinese e-commerce platform, JD.com, for an exclusive 618 holiday promotion that started on June 1 and runs through June 18. The GoPro Super Bundle Giftbox offers a HERO8 Black, Dual Battery Charger, 64GB SD card and an exclusive JD JOY action figure at a special rate in honor of 618.
HERO8 Black continues to prove itself as the most versatile camera for families looking to film life moments, friends capturing day-to-day activities and sharing the world around them from a new perspective.
In addition to these use cases, HERO8 Black is becoming known as an exciting, immersive alternative to a built-in computer webcam as well as a live streaming device. Now, vloggers, coworkers or anyone looking to add some excitement to streaming services from home can use GoPro to either go live or, with some additional gear, set up as a webcam. Currently, GoPro live streams to the Chinese platforms of HUYA, YY, BILIBILI and INKE.
