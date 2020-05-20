SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount it, wear it, love it—GoPro's magnetic multipurpose waterproof light, Zeus Mini, brings the brand's legendary versatility to lights. Now available on GoPro.com for $69.99, the rechargeable Zeus Mini features a robust magnetic swiveling clip and is compatible with GoPro's full line of camera mounts—making it insanely convenient for a wide range of uses.
"Zeus Mini brings to lighting what the HERO camera brings to cameras—incredible versatility, design and performance," said GoPro's founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. "Once you start using Zeus Mini, you realize how convenient it is to have added light during so many situations. I now keep one in my car, one in my toolbox and one in my backpack for on-the-go readiness. It's addictively enabling."
Zeus Mini combines the illumination power of GoPro's Light Mod with the versatility of its Magnetic Swivel Clip to deliver an insanely convenient and capable, compact, hands-free LED lighting solution.
Whether you need to light up the trail, under the hood or under the sink, Zeus Mini makes it easy thanks to its integrated magnetic swiveling clip mount. Clip it to your belt or backpack strap, snap it under the hood or drainpipe, or use it as a freestanding light just like you would a mini tripod. And, unlike a dedicated headlamp, you can illuminate a scene without blinding everyone you're with. But if headlamps are your thing, Zeus Mini clips easily to any hat, beanie or headband.
Zeus Mini is waterproof to 33ft (10m), rechargeable and features four levels of brightness reaching up to 200 lumens with an included diffuser that delivers a cool 5000K color temperature tuned for GoPro cameras when using Zeus Mini for filming. The built-in battery lasts for up to 6 hours. Plus, if you're in a bind, there's a strobe mode to enable emergency signaling and visibility.
Zeus Mini is so capable and convenient, it's likely to become one of your most used go-to pieces of gear. And since it's compatible with GoPro's broad range of mounts, you'll never run out of ways to put it to use. Zeus Mini is available on GoPro.com now in most global markets and will be available in the APAC region beginning May 27. Learn more about Zeus Mini at GoPro.com.
