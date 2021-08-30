OWINGS MILLS, MD, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, a full-service certified public accounting firm, announced that Scott Rodgville, a Director with the firm, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Boy Scouts of America Baltimore Area Council Board(BAC).
In his role as a new board member, Rodgville will help the organization to further strengthen its overall financial operations and support ongoing revenue growth to fund new and existing programs. He is part of eight new board members joining the BAC in 2021.
"We are excited to welcome Scott into our 2021 Class of new board members," said Kenn Miller, Scout Executive and CEO, BAC. "He has a long track record of helping organizations to best manage many financial and accounting aspects of their businesses, and his strategic guidance will be invaluable to us."
The BAC is an independent not-for-profit entity responsible for delivering Scouting programs to more than 20,000 young people in Baltimore City and the five surrounding counties. The BAC is governed by a local board of directors responsible for overseeing its financial assets, including Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation in Whiteford, MD and the Schapiro Scout Service Center in Baltimore City.
"As the parent of a Scout that went from Tiger to Eagle Scout, being named to the board of the BAC carries very special meaning for me," said Rodgville. "I look forward to supporting the overall mission of this special organization as it expands its programs and overall efforts in the region. I am thankful for the opportunity to give back to an organization that has given so much to my family and my community."
About Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn
Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn is a Maryland-based full-service certified public accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting and consulting services to clients of all sizes. Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn employs the traditional business practices of a small company, delivering solid advice and solutions, and providing unparalleled client service. One of the greatest assets Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn brings to its clients is a team of experts trained to the highest industry standards. As problem solvers with an entrepreneurial drive, Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn associates are committed to the success of their clients' businesses. For more information, click here.
