LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GorillaPDF, a software development brand focusing on PDF products continues to deliver, and launches four tools to support users who work with PDF files on a daily basis. The last update features PDF compressor, PDF merger, PDF Reader and HTML to PDF converter tools. These tools add more power to the PDF converter, now offering sixteen tools, all free.
"Our tools are intuitive and easy to use because we make products for busy people, and those people have other, much more important things to do," said Todor Arsov, the co-founder of GorillaPDF. "We are proud to say that we have one of the best algorithms for compressing PDF files in the industry. In some cases, it's capable of reducing PDF files size by 90% with high quality output." He adds.
The new update features tools that support in-demand operations such as merging and compressing PDF files. As digital transformation is becoming more important and covers all aspects of businesses, more users are looking for the easiest and most convenient way to operate with electronic documents online, and more specifically with PDF files.
"We are seeing a tremendous increase of the volumes for merging and compressing PDF files. The pandemic just accelerated the need for managing documents online," said Darko Atanasov, the co-founder of GorillaPDF. "The team is motivated and driven by the fact that in just two years, including pandemic time, the demand for some tools is drastically increased. For example, users are looking for PDF merging by 117% more than in the same period of 2019. Also, the search for PDF compression is increased by 91%. And we are here to support those numbers."
In the previous releases, some other useful tools were featured including JPG to PDF, PNG to PDF, Text to PDF, Word to PDF, PDF to Text, Excel to PDF, Unlock PDF, and Password Protect PDF.
The highlights from this last release are:
- Convert HTML to PDF by uploading a file or entering a URL.
- Drop files for merging, and arrange them by dragging.
- Compress PDFs with 4 compression modes: Low, Medium, High and Very High Compression.
- Read PDF files online with simple, fast and stylish PDF reader.
To use the tools, visit gorillapdf.com.
About GorillaPDF
GorillaPDF is focusing on digital transformation and build powerful tools, which support professionals who regularly work with PDF files. Company's mission is to offer high-quality and easily accessible products, contribute for less paper in the office, and raise awareness about the importance of protecting gorillas.
Media Contact
Helen, GorillaPDF, +389 75670621, press@gorillapdf.com
SOURCE GorillaPDF