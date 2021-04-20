SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the summer of 2020, OneScreen introduced GoSafe https://www.onescreensolutions.com/en/product/gosafe to simplify temperature scanning, mask verification and facial recognition for schools, businesses, government offices and public spaces.
Now, a host of upgrades and enhancements to the software and hardware have come together in GoSafe Pro, specifically addressing the unique access control requirements of individual schools and businesses.
The enhancements incorporated into GoSafe Pro that allow advanced customization include:
- AI-enabled Management Console built by OneScreen, opening up far greater device control
- GoSafe Prescreen for sending questions to visitors by email, web page or QR code
- Improved facial recognition with 99.9% accuracy
- Upgraded security for data storage and handling using SQL8
The announcement came from OneScreen CEO Sufian Munir, who explained, "GoSafe Pro builds on the existing strengths of our entryway management system and expands its ability to handle a variety of access control requirements. This includes an AI-based Management Console, along with more sensitive sensors, an upgraded camera and more secure encryption on the database, but those improvements are just the beginning. We invite you to discover all that GoSafe Pro can do."
GoSafe Pro is available through resellers all over the planet. Details, spec sheets and more are online at the OneScreen website: https://www.onescreensolutions.com/en/product/gosafe-pro
Watch the OneScreen GoSafe Pro video here: https://youtu.be/JqKgg7wd14w
About OneScreen
OneScreen is a complete smart school technology provider with expertise in video collaboration and AI. We've discovered through experience that only the finest quality unified communications can bring people together with both the simplicity and the detail they need. For nearly a decade, OneScreen has been a leading force in presenting the world with advances in audio-video, presentation and communications technologies. From the classroom to the conference room, OneScreen is there with customized tools that teams need for smarter, more secure, more productive collaboration - smart screens, software, AI cameras, entryway managers and more. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, OneScreen has offices in the United States, Pakistan, Colombia, Mexico, U.A.E. and Canada. All of your collaboration tools are right here. Learn more at OneScreenSolutions.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
