Schoox's SaaS learning platform will drive learning for 15,000 employees at Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill and Lennys Grill and Subs.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced it has been selected by GOSH Enterprises ("GOSH"). The Ohio-based restaurant company operates over 800 global locations under brands that include Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill and Lennys Grill and Subs.
GOSH wanted a solution that could provide a consistent learning experience across all their restaurants with the flexibility to tailor training for each unique brand. They also needed a full-featured learning platform with advanced reporting to easily generate in-depth reports down to the store level.
"As we have grown, so have the demands for an advanced learning management system," said Chris Titshaw, Senior Director of Training & Development, Charleys Philly Steaks. "We chose Schoox to enhance how learners experience our brands and provide the robust learning and comprehensive reporting we need to support our plans for growth."
Schoox has a deep understanding of training in a franchise environment and extensive knowledge of learning in the restaurant industry, built over a decade serving the hospitality sector.
"Schoox excels at delivering learning management and talent development solutions for organizations that rely on frontline workers," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We look forward to working with GOSH to deliver learning that has a positive impact on their bottom line and supports their plans for expansion."
About GOSH Enterprises, Inc.
Columbus, OH based GOSH Enterprises, Inc. is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes Charleys Philly Steaks, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, and Lennys Grill and Subs. Founded in 1986, 700 locations today across the globe serve Charley's signature grilled-to-order cheesesteaks in addition to loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing real fruit Lemonades. BIBIBOP Asian Grill is all about well-being, serving healthy & affordable Asian food at 42 restaurants nationwide. Most recently, Lennys Grill and Subs joined GOSH's family of brands. Hailing from Memphis, TN, Lennys Grill & Subs offers unique grilled and deli sandwiches crafted with freshly baked bread, premium meats sliced to order, and freshly prepared toppings.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
