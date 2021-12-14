SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoShare, the cloud-based logistics startup that is one of America's largest marketplaces for truck and van owners, has announced the launch of its Delivery API. The new offering empowers businesses to simplify their supply chain, automate last mile logistics and seamlessly access GoShare's virtual fleet of more than 10,000 trucks, vans, and sedans. The company also announced that Sherwin Williams is among the first companies using the API.
Businesses can use GoShare's API integration to automatically create delivery orders, get real time updates, handle exceptions, simplify billing, and automate invoicing for last mile and middle mile deliveries. The Delivery API can also be integrated into transportation management systems, e-commerce websites and retail Point of Sale systems to create seamless delivery experiences.
"For nearly two years, businesses have experienced extremely volatile supply chains and, more recently, truck driver shortages. Yet the majority of businesses are still manually handling too many of their freight needs," said Shaun Savage, CEO of GoShare. "Our API is the latest way we're helping enhance the last mile of the supply chain. Replacing inefficient processes with our API integration will save businesses time and money. GoShare matches businesses with the drivers and equipment that they need on demand. Our B2B shipments have already grown nearly 200 percent year-over-year since launching the API."
"We chose GoShare because of their variety of different vehicles," said Lucy Morely, Operations Vendor Manager, Sherwin Williams. "Their fleet is exactly what we are looking for. We're excited to see how they expand to assist in servicing our 4000+ stores."
The announcement comes shortly after GoShare announced raising additional seed investments bringing the total amount raised to $8 million and appointing Jason Koch, the former President of Telogis, to GoShare's Board of Directors.
GoShare also creates software tools for delivery professionals to manage their delivery business. At a time when the industry is reporting a driver shortage, GoShare is seeing a record number of driver applications. In addition to the API, GoShare's proprietary delivery platform consists of four highly-rated mobile apps for iPhone and Android. To learn more about the API, visit https://goshare.co/api/.
About GoShare:
GoShare is one of America's largest marketplaces for truck and van owners, with a network of more than 10,000 delivery professionals who provide on demand last mile and middle mile delivery services. As an economic empowerment platform, GoShare enables thousands of entrepreneurs to manage their delivery business and provide critical delivery services to local communities. Learn more at goshare.co.
####
Contact:
Travis Sevilla
GoShare
Marketing Manager
Media Contact
Travis Sevilla, GoShare, 1 3235730896, travis@goshare.co
SOURCE GoShare