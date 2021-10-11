AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotham City Online, the pioneer of value added eCommerce licensing, reached a historic eCommerce milestone in October 2021 with sales of it's recently released Melanie Martinez 2022 Calendar reaching the #1 sales position on Amazon versus all other licensed pop culture calendars in the Amazon Wall Calendar category, in addition to achieving the coveted "Amazon's Choice" designation for related Melanie Martinez search terms.
The #1 position for a licensed pop culture calendar was reached on October 2, 2021, when the Melanie Martinez 2022 Calendar rose as high as the #31 position in the entire Amazon Wall Calendars category. This milestone was achieved around the 1 year anniversary of Gotham City Online reaching similar #1 Amazon rankings with a variety of Cobra Kai products in 2020.
"We launched our Premium Calendar line only a few months ago after investing heavily in our Made in USA, in-house manufacturing capabilities over the past year," commented Andrew Lawrence, Director of Licensing for Gotham City Online "and needless to say we are delighted with these results. The customer response to this upgraded calendar product is exceeding our expectations."
In August 2021, Gotham City Online announced the launch of its Premium Calendar line, along with an initial batch of calendar licenses for KISS, Schitt's Creek, Melanie Martinez, HAIKYU!! and Assassin's Creed. The company is now working with numerous additional brands for 2022 calendars, including: Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure, Rainbow 6 Siege, Mega Man, Street Fighter, Danganronpa 3, the musician Logic, and the 2021 movie Dune.
+++++
About Gotham City Online
Gotham City Online is a leading pop-culture manufacturer and retailer based in Austin, Texas. The veteran team powers eCommerce for major pop-culture brands via a proprietary value-added eCommerce technology platform. Since 1999, Gotham City Online has shipped over 20,000,000 packages to savvy shoppers around the world.
Media Contact
Andrew Lawrence, Gotham City Online, +1 (603) 867-6444, andrew@gothamcityonline.com
SOURCE Gotham City Online