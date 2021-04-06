TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoTo Loans Inc. (GoTo Loans) today is announcing the introduction of their updated lending platform which now provides a consumer with instant access to their available credit based on the value of multiple vehicles, AND add multiple loans on each vehicle, fully controllable from within the user profile. The launch of this seamless user interface significantly accelerates customers' borrowing capabilities.
"Accessing the value of your vehicle to cover your vehicle related expenses is a brand new customer experience. Our platform combines the convenience of BNPL and technology to the forgotten vehicle maintenance and upgrades industry," says Eric Kaplan, COO of GoTo Loans. "Getting an initial loan with us has always been quick and simple. With our new platform update, getting additional loans is now even easier for our current customers. With the click of a button, customers can view their available credit based on vehicles already entered in their profile, If they want to access that credit, they confirm that nothing in their profile has changed, select the service centre, then customize the payment plan. With this new update, accessing additional credit through our platform is even more convenient than using a credit card."
Features of the new update include:
- Borrowers can now add multiple payment plans on a single vehicle with just the click of a button.
- Borrowers can now view multiple vehicles and all of the payment plans belonging to each vehicle from a single profile.
- A completely brand new user interface focused on further maximizing the borrowers experience.
GoTo Loans BNPL payment plans never require a credit check or credit application. Loan approvals are instantly generated solely based on the borrowers vehicles' details. The fully digital platform allows customers to generate instant, on-demand loan approvals in seconds, and control the entire loan process through any digital device. Customers can conveniently access up to $10,000 for automotive repairs, upgrades, and accessories. GoTo Loans gives customers the ultimate in-control experience, with the power to choose from one of their popular pre-set plans, or to fully customize a plan with flexible terms:
- Lowest Cost: pay in 90 days, 0% interest
- Lowest Payment: monthly, bi-weekly, or weekly payments over 12 to 48 months, with the option to defer the first payment for 100 days
- Best of Both: 10 equal monthly instalments, 0% interest
To celebrate the launch of this major release, GoTo Loans is awarding 200 AIR MILES® Reward Miles to all customers who activate a second loan product by August 31st.
About GoTo Loans
GoTo Loans Inc., is a Point of Sale financing, Buy Now Pay Later fintech lending company founded in 2018 by consumer lending veterans Nahum and Eric Kaplan. GoTo Loans is the market leader in Point of Sale financing/Buy Now Pay Later within the automotive service sector in Ontario, Canada. Named: "Leader In Lending, Automotive Category" Canadian Lending Association, 2020.
Media Contact
Stephanie Barbosa, GoTo Loans Inc., +1 833-562-6482 Ext: 712, stephanie@gotoloans.com
SOURCE GoTo Loans Inc.