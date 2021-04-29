COSTA MESA, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- gotomyerp, a leading US-based cloud hosting provider, has just announced that it has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) certifications. The SOC 1 and 2 reports affirm that the practices, policies, and procedures implemented by the company match the SOC standards for confidentiality and security, which is an extremely important practice especially for highly regulated industries.
Transitioning from managing your own data to considering cloud hosting options can create uncertainty. If you are assessing potential cloud providers, using a company that has a SOC 2 certification gives you transparency for what to expect of the provider. Although understanding which providers are indeed SOC certified can be tricky, as some companies offer SOC 1 and 2 compliant environments without being certified themselves. "With the increased need for cloud hosting, there is also a need for cloud service providers to build trust with clients and have more transparency about their processes and business operations," says Robert Eppele, the CEO of gotomyerp. "Our customers can be assured that we are doing everything we can to provide even more secure and stable cloud services for their businesses. Receiving the certifications ourselves is an important step to establishing the highest standard of compliance."
Originally developed by the American Institute of CPA's (AICPA), the SOC reports are the indicators that the company can control the risks of the services they provide. It has been certified that gotomyerp's processes adhere to the security principles defined under the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. The company's internal controls meet the required criteria such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy that make up the SOC Compliance standard.
gotomyerp's SOC reports are significant to clients because they verify that a cloud provider effectively implements and practices what they say they do. Even if you don't have compliance requirements, a SOC 2 report is a written form of assurance that your data is protected.
In addition to the SOC reports, the cloud hosting provider has launched the GovCloud service. gotomyerp's GovCloud always private dedicated service is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure to provide businesses with the top-rated environment to support highly intensive or sensitive data cloud workload.
Established in 2005, gotomyerp is an international leader in fully managed cloud hosting, specializing in QuickBooks, Sage, SAP, and all related third-party integrations. Based in Costa Mesa, gotomyerp's global support and infrastructure allow customers from micro to enterprise, and each customer is provided with their own private network and computing resources.
