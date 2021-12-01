COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIO Bulletin, a platform serving as a resource for information on Business & Information Technology entrepreneurs and professionals, has named the 10 Best Inspiring Leaders of the Year 2021. The list comprises strategic leaders and entrepreneurs with innovative vision, and gotomyerp Co-Founder and CEO, Robert Eppele, has made the list.
https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/gotomyerp-fully-managed-cloud-hosting-service
Robert Eppele is a leader in the Business & Information Technology industry. What began as a small consulting firm selling solution and implementing support in 2005, Eppele quickly evolved gotomyerp as a fully managed cloud hosting service providing businesses to streamline their ERP operations to match the demand for an online work environment.
gotomyerp provide businesses with their own private ERP infrastructure and offer personalized solutions to fit the needs of each business. Their services offer dedicated private networks and processing power as well as high security. gotomyerp's experts help manage, maintain, and support each ERP system and are working towards new services to match the demands of their customer's needs because when their customers scale, gotomyerp scales with them.
"Our process is engineered to be easy. We handle nearly all the steps needed to transition you to the cloud with the assistance of their consultant or ours. We coordinate the process for an exact sequence of events that guarantees day success. We constantly work to improve ourselves and add new services. In the later part of 2021 and into 2022, we are leveraging our 20+ years of experience in consulting by helping customers select, implement and care for their most critical systems."
–Robert Eppele, CEO, gotomyerp
gotomyerp believes your business should be able to easily add secure cloud technology to augment your strategic operations. We strive to provide our customers with support the moment they need it.
"Everything just works"
gotomyerp is an international leader in fully managed cloud hosting specializing in QuickBooks, Sage, SAP and all related 3rd Party Integrations. gotomyerp cares for each customer by providing them their own private network and computing resources, nothing shared, ever. Their global support and infrastructure allows customers from micro to enterprise, everything just works. GoMobile, GoGlobal, gotomyerp.
Contact gotomyerp as your trusted fully-managed cloud hosting solution: http://www.gotomyerp.com
