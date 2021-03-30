COSTA MESA, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- gotomyerp, a leading US-based cloud hosting provider, has just announced its expansion into the Canadian market. After over 15 years of successfully operating in the United States, the company is entering the Great White North with new features, including the GovCloud and System and Organization Control (SOC) certificates for added security of clients' data.
Financial reports, accounts, and records are an indispensable asset of any business, which can be challenging to manage and secure, especially for new, small business. Recent surveys show that over 75% of accounting tasks can be digitized, and in less than the next five years, the global accounting software market will cross $10 billion.
As a QuickBooks and Sage cloud hosting service provider, gotomyerp offers reliable enterprise resource management solutions to businesses worldwide. With the rollout of its Canadian chapter, the California-based company is dedicated to providing unparalleled software hosting and remote access services to American and Canadian SMEs.
This is what a representative of the company stated in the announcement: "We are all about automating accounting and tax operation and moving it to the cloud. We take pride in our American clients who've gained immense success through our all-in-one software hosting services. And we're proud to announce that our services can be availed across Canada too!"
gotomyerp ensures robust customer support to ensure a unified, sustained user experience. The company's website has an online support portal where software users can submit tickets, contact the support team, and get a prompt response to their queries. The company has an experienced support and web team that puts the customer above everything else. It also offers remote sessions allowing businesses to connect and integrate their accounting operations without a single glitch.
"We understand the Canadian market and its cut-throat competition. And that's why we have employed a team of highly-skilled and qualified experts who understand the complexities and challenges of managing accounting systems for fresh businesses. It helps us formulate the best possible solution to help fulfil the unique needs of our customers." - the representative continued.
In addition to the launch in Canada, gotomyerp has launched the GovCloud service and acquired the System and Organization Controls (SOC) certifications. The SOC 1 and SOC2 certifications verify that a cloud provider effectively implements and practices what they say they do. Even if you don't have compliance requirements, a SOC 2 report is a written form of assurance that your data is protected. If you are assessing potential cloud providers, using a company that has a SOC 2 certification gives you transparency for what to expect of the provider.
Gotomyerp's GovCloud always private dedicated service is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure to provide your organization with the highest rated environment to support highly intensive or sensitive data cloud workload.
About the company
Established in 2005, gotomyerp is an international leader in fully managed cloud hosting, specializing in QuickBooks, Sage, SAP, and all related third-party integrations. Based in Costa Mesa, gotomyerp's global support and infrastructure allow customers from micro to enterprise, and each customer is provided with their own private network and computing resources.
