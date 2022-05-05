Created by a sexual assault survivor for the sexual assault survivorship community, GOTU is an anonymous space where users can connect with and support each other.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Created by a rape survivor who quickly learned about the lack of access to life-saving resources, GOTU (pronounced /gō too/) overcomes the void in information, connection and support that survivors currently face.
Per GOTU research, sexual assault survivor survey results:
- cisgendered males are turned away by police or medical resources when reporting the violation and seeking help
- instances of police (untrained in trauma) refusing to make official reports of assault claims
- 92% fear retaliation from their attackers
- 77% didn't know they were violated; didn't understand the full definition or scope of sexual assault
- 79% don't have access to consistent medical and mental health support
- 52% have an immediate family member who has also been victimized
- 65% didn't seek medical treatment
- 73% developed an addiction after the violation
Wanting to change the social and political landscapes, this survivor started an online community to break the code of silence forced upon the 1 in every 3.5 people who are victimized.
"Survivors of sexual assault benefit greatly from sharing their stories and building communities of support. The GOTU app allows survivors to do just that." says Meredith G. F. Worthen, PhD, Founder of @MeTooMeredith, a social impact partner for the app, and Professor of Women's and Gender Studies, Center for Social Justice at the University of Oklahoma.
The online community has quickly grown to ~5K people whose feedback influenced the development of an organic community users can access anytime, without having to wait to share feelings, needs or experiences. The first phase of the app, "Connection", allows users to create anonymous profiles and authentically connect with people in their same group.
"It's great to have an additional resource in the tool belt. For example, learning about new [date rape] drugs, laws or survivor needs can now be done between a wider group of people, much faster than before." A. Nixon, Court Advocate
GOTU brand has two additional areas of focus: the Crucial Point Award™ is an international recognition for people and organizations that create or influence game-changing advocacy or activism efforts on behalf of the sexual assault survivorship community. The second is an independent research division that gathers and analyzes information collected from survivors, advocates and supporters via surveys and interviews. The results are then organized and distributed via a biannual report that centers around survivors, advocates and supporters in social, political and legal changes.
