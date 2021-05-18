MUNICH, Germany, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rencore, the provider of award-winning software essential for governing Microsoft 365, announced their partnership with Microsoft technology consultants Alight. The partnership combines Rencore's best-in-class governance software and Alight's highly technical expertise to implement a robust and dynamic governance approach for all types of organizations operating on the Microsoft 365 platform.
Maintaining a healthy balance between collaboration and control is a fundamental cloud governance objective. For many organizations, reverting to type is too easy when increased platform growth occurs. Strategies such as blanket permission restrictions and reducing user access are commonly associated with the on-premises governance approach of yesteryear. Cloud governance must be dynamic and fluid as the platform it seeks to control.
"We are thrilled to engage in a partnership with Alight," said Matthias Einig, CEO and co-founder at Rencore. "We see both the quality of our Rencore Governance software and the breadth of expertise Alight possess to implement a cutting-edge, modern governance solution that organizations are crying out for as cloud collaboration becomes the norm."
Alight incorporates Rencore technology to facilitate a cloud governance approach that scales and enforces their clients' Microsoft 365 governance plan. With a focus on business outcomes, Rencore technology helps Alight transition their clients from a static governance approach to acting in real-time, nurturing both business collaboration and staying in control of IT.
"With Rencore we can bring the governance of our customers to the next level.", said Dr. Ralf Kuhn, CEO at Alight. "They have now a central view of all their data in Microsoft 365."
Rencore Governance connects to a Microsoft 365 tenant allowing organizations to choose which services they would like to monitor. Upon receiving an inventory of data, organizations can set up governance checks that meet their specific needs. By continuous monitoring, Rencore Governance assesses any violations against running checks. When a violation is discovered, the tool allows you to automate notifications, reports, and even actions to resolve the issue.
