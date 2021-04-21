MUNICH and ANTWERP, Belgium, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rencore, the provider of award-winning software essential for governing Microsoft 365, announced their partnership with Belgium-based digital workplace specialist Xylos. The partnership combines Rencore's best-in-class governance software and Xylos' leading-edge solutions approach, providing a complete digital governance and security package for organizations operating on the Microsoft 365 platform.
Organizations must prioritize keeping business operations both optimal and secure. A break in this status quo can lead to business productivity slowing down and the mismanagement of information or data loss. A scaled, dynamic Microsoft 365 governance approach enables those responsible for platform management to identify, assess, and act on information swiftly. Consequently, this allows business users to operate in parameters that are flexible and optimized to their individual needs.
"We are delighted to have Xylos as a partner," said Matthias Einig, CEO and co-founder at Rencore. "We are proud that our tool Rencore Governance is the hub for Xylos to implement their gold standard Microsoft 365 governance solution. Xylos is about delivering scalable products and future-proof solutions to support and enhance business and IT operations. Rencore Governance fits perfectly with this mission with its ability to scale governance processes for business needs."
Xylos uses Rencore technology to scale, automate, and enforce their clients' Microsoft 365 governance approach. Focusing on desired business outcomes, Rencore technology helps Xylos in their expert advisory role towards customers and makes it possible to facilitate and accelerate the ever-changing cloud landscape. "Keeping it simple for the business, and in control by IT" is a perfect summary stated by Bart Evers, Technology Consultant at Xylos.
"The new partnership with Rencore perfectly reflects what Xylos is looking for in co-engagement today", said Kristof Maes, Partner Alliance Manager at Xylos. "The fully cloud-based technology of Rencore addresses a direct business impact for our customers, with the end-user as the center of gravity, and an important part for IT to bring their value to the business. A combination of professionalism, drive, and flexibility makes this partnership a match made in heaven."
Rencore Governance connects to a Microsoft 365 tenant allowing organizations to choose which services they would like to monitor. Upon receiving an inventory of data, users can set up governance checks that meet their specific needs. By continuous monitoring, Rencore Governance assesses any violations against running checks. When a violation is discovered, the tool allows users to automate notifications, reports, and even actions to resolve the issue.
Please click the following links for more information on Rencore Governance and Xylos.
Media Contact
Matthias Seidel, Rencore GmbH, 0049 171 1418463, marketing@rencore.com
SOURCE Rencore GmbH