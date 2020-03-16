NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is responsible for maintaining a comprehensive transportation and logistics network in South Korea. Additional oversight includes spatial information systems for geographic information system support and other related functions.
The spatial information systems for utility providers and other regional and governmental departments were fragmented. Integration and interconnectivity were nearly impossible.
- Lacking a single interface and corresponding integration, data access was constrained. As a result, essential data which included spatial information was not available.
- Furthering the ineffectiveness, the existing spatial data was duplicated across multiple systems. The redundancy wasted storage space and created inconsistency.
- The independent systems, with their data overlap, drove operating expenses up without merit.
MOLIT adopts Altibase with hybrid architecture to serve as a single system, integrating all information systems into one. Information flows freely from the municipal and regional level down to districts, cities and provinces with ease.
- Altibase enables MOLIT to store and process various geospatial data types to process geo-location content held by institutions or private companies.
- Altibase helps MOLIT to design an integrated DB structure to build the National Spatial Data Infrastructure and to review a database that supports relational data structures consisting of tables and fields.
- Altibase ensures ease of database development by supporting Oracle compatible triggers, procedures and views.
With the adoption of Altibase, MOLIT is able to smoothly integrate national spatial information from local governments to central government and share it among local governments, thereby reducing administrative processing time and increasing business efficiency.
- In addition, MOLIT has the ability to tap into aboveground and underground data 24/7.
- The system integrates 114 unique, spatial information databases into one, leveraging non-redundant data of numerous government agencies across the country.
- With the utility and ease of standardized spatial SQL, MOLIT is now able to advance application development based on Altibase's integrated system.
- Data management is extremely manageable, which facilitates data consistency, system reliability and overall stability.
- Altibase has given MOLIT a comprehensive solution while slashing TCO.
After 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its cutting-edge sharding.
For more information and download, visit: http://altibase.com
