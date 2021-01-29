LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kentucky Association of Radon Professionals announced today that Governor Andy Beshear has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month in Kentucky. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, second overall to smoking. High levels of the radioactive, cancer-causing gas have been identified in every county in the state, impacting as much as two-thirds of all buildings in some areas. Exposure to radon is responsible for more than 500 deaths in the state each year.
As part of Radon Action Month, the Kentucky Radon Coalition is providing one free radon test kit to any homeowner in Kentucky via the website https://freeradontestkit.com/. Test kits are provided on a first-come basis and are available through February 15. Each test kit includes all fees, including lab analysis and postage. Results are provided back to the homeowner via email in a user-friendly report format.
"We appreciate the proclamation from Governor Beshear in recognizing the importance of testing for the presence of radon in the buildings where we live, work, and learn," said Kyle Hoylman, President of the Kentucky Association of Radon Professionals. "Our coalition is doing its part to support this proclamation by making test kits available at no cost to Kentuckians who want to understand the risk radon may present to them in their own homes."
The Kentucky Association of Radon Professionals is the state chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST). The non-profit organization serves as the industry voice for radon contractors in Kentucky, with the mission of preventing radon-induced lung cancer and saving lives through increasing consumer awareness, raising industry professionalism, and supporting effective radon policy. For more information: https://kentuckyradon.org/
