UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Governors State University (GSU) grew beyond its Chicago campus to an expansive 200 online course offerings, its student population grew significantly. GSU serves approximately 6,000 students annually in 85 different bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and certificate programs. They feature a highly diverse faculty and staff of roughly 1,000 employees that reflect the students and community it serves today. This growth drove the college to cloud-based solutions as it scaled its operations. This month, GSU has chosen AMSimpkins & Associates' data Integration Relationship Platform™ (IRM), AMSA Connect, for their Slate CRM for Advancement to Ellucian Colleague integration.
In searching for a data integration provider, Governors State University narrowed it down to two platforms: AMSA Connect IRM platform or Jitterbit's iPaaS solution. After an in-depth screening process and between the two platforms, they chose the AMSA Connect IRM platform for their real-time and robust data enhancement capabilities that better suited the needs of the institution. Expressing his gratitude, Maurice Simpkins, CTO of AMSimpkins and Associates says, "We are honored to have been selected as GSU's ongoing integration provider for this project and look forward to serving any and all ongoing data integration needs." Simpkins further explains what the project consists of and how AMSA Connect will help improve current processes at GSU, "The AMSA Connect IRM platform will help Governor State University drastically change their current donor creation process from a 30 minute 4-step manual process PER DONOR to an automated and real-time processing structure. Governor State University's donor data will appear automatically within both the Slate CRM and the Ellucian Colleague databases simultaneously."
By moving to Slate CRM as their primary tool for Advancement and gift entry, the AMSA Connect platform will help create a digital and real-time transformation for the institution. With the intuitive interface for error handling, duplicate resolution, plus data enhancement and verification that the AMSA Connect IRM platform provides, leaders anticipate time and significant time and cost savings that staff can rededicate to more strategic fundraising and donor-focused campaigns.
Integration features:
Biographic data import and export bidirectional between Colleague and Slate.
Gift Entry - import from Slate into Colleague and payment posting into Colleague Finance. This feature replaces manual entry in Colleague and manual payment posting in Colleague Finance (Accounting system)
RunnerEDQ - Real-Time address verification
Real-Time - verification in-transit (bidirectional data moving between Colleague and Slate).
Real-Time bulk upload (address cleansing in Colleague and Slate)
Person's academic credentials export from Colleague
Enhance data in Slate Advancement
Real-TIme Data Analytics:
Insightful reports and dashboards to show accounting details of a Gift Entry information for Received Gifts, Pledged, and Pledged payment.
Error logs and corrections:
Identify duplicate gifts, donors and Journal Entries in the accounting system. This helps to eliminate duplicate postings in the accounting system.
Payment reversal processing - automated update of a gift correction from Slate Advancement to Colleague Finance and Journal structure.
AMSA Connect has been recognized as a first-class software partner, offering its cutting-edge IRM platform for phone and email verification along with a valuable data deduplication feature. Departments now have the option of simultaneously updating multiple systems to streamline shared information with integrity.
Higher education institutions are now searching for and adopting better data management options to replace outdated legacy programs, and many are converting existing iPaaS-based architectures to IRM platforms.
iPaaS is increasingly being replaced by newer, more agile choices. AMSA Connect enables educational organizations to effortlessly integrate SaaS and cloud-based applications, verify data and facilitate real-time reporting—driving better and more cost-effective interdepartmental communication. In this way, they represent the leading edge of a trend away from iPaaS.
AMSimpkins & Associates has recently partnered with Dordt University, which adopted AMSA Connect's Integration Relationship Management™ platform, and with Adler University, which is using AMSA Connect to manage integrations for the Salesforce (EnrollmentRx) admissions CRM in use at the institution. Other higher education institutions AMSimpkins has upgraded include Dallas Baptist University, El Camino College, Barry University and Columbia College.
Governors State University is a public university in University Park, Illinois. The 750 acres campus is located 30 miles south of Chicago, Illinois. GSU was founded in 1969. It is a public university offering degree programs at the undergraduate, master's, and doctoral levels. GSU has four colleges: the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Business, the College of Education, and the College of Health and Human Services.
AMSimpkins & Associates (AMSA) is a minority owned IT consulting firm specializing in integration, innovation and automation for organizations and higher education institutions. AMSA's team specializes in Oracle's PeopleSoft, Oracle E-Business Suite, Workday, and higher education related systems such as Salesforce, Banner by Ellucian and Colleague by Ellucian. Integration-as-a-service by AMSA allows software partners the ability to deliver an enterprise-wide integration solution providing connectivity to operational applications through defined integration platforms and data sources. AMSA Connect, the first software offering from AMSimpkins & Associates, offers a unique integration management platform for providing organizations and institutions insight and enhancement of their integration data and operations.
