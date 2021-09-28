WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovExec, the leading information services company for government leaders and contractors, announced today that content from City & State (C&S), the leading media brand dedicated to covering local and state politics, policy and personalities is available for licensing into third party platforms. GovExec's longtime licensing partner, MEI Global (MEIG) will continue to develop third party licensing opportunities that leverage the value of C&S's highly regarded coverage of New York and Pennsylvania's local and state politics and policy.
"When we acquired City & State in January 2021, one of our goals was to leverage our existing licensing deals for GovExec to broaden access for end users interested in award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, events, podcast interviews and more," said Tim Hartman, CEO, GovExec. "With MEIG's guidance, we've already been able to add C&S content to our existing distribution arrangements with aggregators, syndication vendors, IP licensing specialists, and more."
"We're pleased that C&S content will be available to more readers in more places, and that MEIG was able to facilitate that efficiently thanks to distribution relationships they had established for GovExec over the years," said Tom Allon, General Manager of C&S. "We're tremendously excited about our plans to grow rapidly both in New York state, as well as to replicate our model in states and municipalities around the country. We're optimistic that new distribution partnerships will amplify that growth even more."
MEIG was founded to underpin the ability of publishers to identify, negotiate, and manage third party licensing opportunities, which can be challenging when resources for in-house licensing personnel are limited. "We have conducted licensing activities on behalf of GovExec for over a decade, and we're excited to have the opportunity to include C&S content in our vendor discussions going forward," said Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's President. "As C&S enters a new chapter of its growth story as part of GovExec, we are honored to play a role in helping readers connect to the content that matters to them."
About MEI Global, LLC: MEIG provides a suite of services to help publishers monetize their digital assets. MEIG's expertise includes prospecting, negotiating, relationship management, and extensive knowledge of vendors and their needs, thanks to decades of industry experience within MEIG's dealmaker team. The company assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please contact Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@marcinko.com.
About GovExec: As the market-leading information platform, for over fifty years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. All powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec's platform services are three-fold—data that informs, media that connects, and marketing services that activate. Reaching over 2.8 million government influencers each month, GovExec's brand and platform portfolio includes Government Executive, NextGov, Defense One, Route Fifty, The Atlas for Cities, City & State New York, City & State Pennsylvania, Military Periscope, Government Contracting Institute, Government Marketing University and a strategic investment in Power Almanac.
About City & State: City & State is the premier media organization dedicated to covering New York and Pennsylvania's local and state politics, policy, and personalities. Its in-depth, non-partisan coverage serves city leaders every day as a trusted guide to the issues impacting New York and Pennsylvania. City & State offers round-the-clock coverage through award-winning commentary and analysis, weekly publications, daily e-briefs, events, podcast interviews, and more.
