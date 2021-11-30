WOODRIDGE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovQA, the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance, led its online Fall customer training conference, with over 400 attendees participating. This was the largest customer training conference in the country for those on the frontlines of managing public records. The virtual conference was held November 9-10, 2021, and included 15 GovQA speakers, 27 sessions representing 14 topics, including implementation, training, customer success, development and user interface (UX).
GovQA's active event calendar is proof of its continuous commitment to peers in the public records industry. GovQA regularly hosts and moderates roundtables and webinars with partners, associations, customers and other subject matter experts to create and expand opportunities for state and local government agency members to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the public records space.
In October, 2021, GovQA launched its annual online Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Survey. The survey collects data on key public records priorities across state and local governments for the coming year. The PiPR Survey aims to capture opinions on how these challenges will impact regional government priorities for 2022.
In this third year, GovQA is inviting responses from public records staffers working in agencies across the country – and expects to receive 300 or more responses on topics important to public records managers such as request volume, complexity, legislation, data security and more. To participate in the 2021 survey, visit http://www.govqa.com/piprsurvey. To view the webinar recording discussing the "early results" of the survey, please visit http://www.govqa.com/peers-in-public-records-survey-2022-webinar/
About GovQA
GovQA is part of Granicus, which connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. GovQA is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance. Customers use our software to more easily process and manage public records and information requests from citizens, the media, and other government offices. With 20 years' experience in advanced technology for government agencies, GovQA combines trusted tools and security, proven government expertise, and a scalable platform that enables cities, counties, and state agencies to securely collect and control time-sensitive information within, across, and outside governments. GovQA's proprietary Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Index is the only index that tracks trends in public records for state and local governments. GovQA is headquartered outside of Chicago with coverage across the United States. Visit http://www.govqa.com for more information.
Media Contact
Ilene Cantor for GovQA, GovQA, 1 810.625.0842, ilenec@markitstrategies.com
