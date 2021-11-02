WOODRIDGE, Ill., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovQA, the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance, has launched its annual online Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Survey. The survey collects data on key public records priorities across state and local governments for the coming year. It's a new world for public records — the pandemic, civil unrest, and tech advances have shifted public records priorities across the nation. The PiPR Survey aims to capture opinions on how these challenges will impact regional government priorities for 2022.
In this third annual survey, GovQA is inviting responses from public records staffers working in agencies across the country – the largest annual survey of public records managers. To participate in the 2021 survey, visit http://www.govqa.com/piprsurvey.
The survey includes 10 questions surrounding priorities, can be completed within four minutes and covers emerging trends, including staffing, technology, cybersecurity and communications priorities in the public records space. The data collected can be used to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges public records managers across the U.S. are facing in an effort to improve resource/budget allocation, making sure roles are less stressful and more rewarding, while improving relationships with requestors. Preliminary feedback on the latest survey shows priorities surrounding the increased complexity of requests, higher demand on staff time and social media activity.
Last year's survey statistics (for 2021 priorities) included:
- 70.8% of those surveyed were focused on data breach security
- 50.2% prioritized high-profile event communication
- 41% had concerns about staff shortages
Early results for the 2022 PiPR Survey show that increased complexity, higher demand on staff time, and the need to meet legal requirements for time deadlines are the top concerns of regional government staff in charge of managing public record requests. Public record managers can add their own voice by participating in this important survey http://www.govqa.com/piprsurvey.
Public records managers across the nation are also invited to join GovQA on November 16th at 2:00 p.m. CT for a webinar revealing the early findings from the PiPR Survey. GovQA will cover current trends and provide insight into how these trends compare to findings from past PiPR surveys. During this webinar, GovQA will provide an understanding of what your Peers on the Public Records frontlines are prioritizing as they move into 2022.Participating in the 2022 PiPR Survey prior to attending the early findings webinar will enrich the webinar experience. To register for this webinar, visit https://www.govqa.com/peers-in-public-records-survey-2022-webinar/.
"The information we receive from these surveys is vital. It only takes a small amount of time, but the data we receive is priceless in helping us navigate public priorities in the next year," commented Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist for GovQA. "You can make a difference and be a key influencer in the process. All participants will automatically receive an electronic copy of the survey results, as part of this process."
"Managing requests for public records is getting harder as agencies deal with a flood of increasingly complex requests," said Snyder. "Some state and local government agencies have received more requests for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) information in the last three months than they have in the past three years."
Even with the use of automation to streamline processes, agencies are spending a whopping 931% more time responding to requests. "Those numbers are likely much higher for agencies still managing FOIA requests through spreadsheets and other manual processes," said Snyder.
The complexity of fulfilling public records requests under the Freedom of Information Act is at its highest level since 2018, according to GovQA's 2021 second quarter Peers in Public Records Index (PiPRIndex). Overall complexity is up 153% since 2018, due in part to an increase in file sizes and request volumes. The PiPRIndex is the only index quantifying FOIA requests for state and local government and is the companion to the qualitative data being collected in the PiPR Survey. Together, the two data sources can be used to better understand challenges faced by public records managers across the US.
