WOODRIDGE, Ill., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent California Supreme Court ruling is driving dramatic changes for law enforcement agencies in the state and could have implications for public records offices nationwide, according to GovQA. The new ruling centers on costs associated with redacting personally identifiable information (PII) and other protected, sensitive data from video and other electronic records.
"For many law enforcement agencies in California, the wide-spread use of body and dash cams means the sheer volume and complexity of information that needs to be reviewed, redacted, and approved prior to release and the resources needed to comply are the biggest challenges resulting from these rulings," said Jennifer Snyder, chief evangelist at GovQA.
GovQA, the largest provider of automated workflow solutions for government compliance, has partnered with Veritone, the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, to enable state and local government agencies to increase transparency and expedite the release of public records requests. GovQA is the only SaaS-based, public records management platform capable of secure, end-to-end public records disclosure workflows for any document type including electronic documents, videos and audio files. Through its strategic relationship with Veritone, GovQA customers are able to automate the redaction of sensitive information within video and audio-based evidence up to 90 percent faster than manual methods. The integration of Veritone Redact with GovQA's CJIS-compliant platform provides government agencies with an efficient way to quickly redact and release records in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and other public record requests.
California is not alone. Public records request volumes are rising across the nation. According to GovQA's proprietary Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Index, public records requests increased on average by 21 percent from June to December 2020 in the United States.
"Depending on the statute language and the situation at hand, any jurisdiction could face circumstances similar to those in California," said Snyder.
GovQA and Veritone will offer a free webinar on Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time highlighting flexible software solutions that help state and local agencies comply with changing public records rules. The webinar is open to participants in all 50 states and advance registration is recommended.
"GovQA has a proven track record for assisting agencies in complying with public records laws, speeding the release of public records at a reduced cost, and addressing the growing demand for accountability," said Snyder. To learn more about GovQA solutions, visit: http://www.govqa.com.
About GovQA
GovQA is the largest provider of cloud-based SaaS automated workflow solutions for government compliance. Its Public Records Request Management software handles more Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for state and local governments than any other software provider. Customers use GovQA software to more easily process and manage public records and information requests from citizens, the media, and other government offices. With 20 years' experience in advanced technology for government agencies, GovQA combines trusted tools and security, proven government expertise, and a scalable platform that enables cities, counties, and state agencies to securely collect and control time-sensitive information within, across, and outside governments. GovQA's proprietary Peers in Public Records (PiPR) Index is the only index that tracks trends in public records for state and local governments. GovQA is headquartered outside of Chicago with coverage across the United States. Visit http://www.govqa.com for more information.
About Veritone
Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™ powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has offices in London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.
