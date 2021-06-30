DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After receiving thousands of nominations, GovSpend, a technology company that aggregates purchase order data from government agencies, named six outstanding individuals to induct into its inaugural "GovSales Hall of Fame" via a LinkedIn Live celebration today at 12:00 pm EDT. Nominated by their peers for their extraordinary efforts in giving back to the government sales space, these GovSales inductees continuously prove their desire to work in partnership with government procurement personnel, and develop expertise in the guidelines, regulations, and processes necessary to sell to the government.
2021 Awardees: Cheryl McCants, founder and CEO of Impact Consulting Enterprises, Jennifer Schaus, principal at Schaus & Associates, and Mark Amtower, CEO and founder of Amtower and Company, received Government Sales Support Provider Awards. Korey Maryland, government sales manager of AGCO Corporation and Krista Salmon, government sales leader of Apple received the Government Sales Professionals Award. Last, but not least, Joshua Frank, founder and managing Partner of RSM Federal received the Government Sales Lifetime Achievement Award.
All awardees showcased their GovSales Hall of Fame trophies during today's LinkedIn Live celebration. GovSpend Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Jack Siney, and his team made the final awardee selections. "Serving as the only database of purchase order records for government agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, we thought it crucial to highlight some of the most influential players in government sales," says Siney. "Selecting this inaugural group of inductees from thousands of worthy individuals was not easy."
Awardee Quotes:
- "That is quite the award. Triple boxed and it comes with a white glove to hold it… really, a white-glove."-- Joshua Frank, Government Sales Lifetime Achievement Awardee
- "Thank you so much for the kind award. Really appreciate the votes and thoughts. I could not have done it without the great team I have with me. Thank you for all you do for the industry." -- Jennifer Schaus, Government Sales Support Provider Awardee
- "Oh wow!!! I am truly honored."-- Korey Maryland, Government Sales Professionals Awardee
- "It's an honor to be recognized in this space and I thank everyone who nominated me for this august award. I am a firm believer that the business opportunities provided by federal, state and local government agencies will directly catapult the growth and development of minority-and women-owned small businesses in our country." – Cheryl McCants, Government Sales Support Provider Awardee
GovSpend is the leading provider of procurement intelligence software --providing access to a patented database of government purchase orders from federal, state, and local agencies; bid notification system; and innovative electronic quoting system for government agencies.
