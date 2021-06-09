SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A fundraising effort organized by GovX—the online shopping site exclusively for current and former military, first responders, and federal employees—raised over $19,500 for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA) the advocacy nonprofit serving post-9/11 military veterans.
GovX raised the amount in three avenues, through sales of the Patch of the Month, a portion of sales from the exclusive GovX Gear product catalog, and a generous donation from Born Primitive, the veteran-run athletic apparel brand. The "We the Defenders" Patch of the Month quickly sold out as GovX members added the new patch to their collection.
Born Primitive joined the GovX community in supporting IAVA, providing an additional donation of $5,000, bringing the total funds raised to $19,500.
Founded and led by veterans, IAVA is the modern-day veteran's hall for the current generation with over 425,000 members worldwide. IAVA's mission is to connect, unite and empower post-9/11 veterans through education, advocacy, and community. Its programs include non-partisan advocacy on Capitol Hill, data-driven research on post-9/11 veteran issues, and veteran transition assistance.
"IAVA is deeply grateful to GovX for their leadership supporting our work and veterans everywhere," said Jeremy Butler, IAVA CEO. "We also thank our friends at Born Primitive for generously joining us this year to have veterans' backs."
IAVA also offers the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) program, a free, confidential, 24/7 comprehensive care and peer support program for veterans and their family members who need immediate help. The QRF program has helped over 14,000 veterans and family members since its inception, and provides frontline support related to mental health, housing and homelessness, legal concerns, education benefits, employment services, disability claims and more. Services are free and confidential, and open to veterans of all eras and their families.
IAVA also has a significant and vocal advocacy arm performing work on behalf of veterans in Washington DC. Since 2004, IAVA has been a constant presence in the capitol, creating and driving the national conversation on issues ranging from Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), suicide prevention, veteran unemployment, women veteran issues, and more. They work closely with the White House, Members of Congress, the Department of Defense, and lawmakers across all parties to achieve legislative agendas that benefit veterans from all eras, while constantly serving as a watchdog to hold political leaders accountable for failures to support the veteran community.
"We are once again proud to support IAVA's efforts to advocate on behalf of post-9/11 veterans," said Alan Cole, GovX CEO. "I'd also like to extend my deepest thanks to Born Primitive, the veteran-owned and operated brand that truly supports this community in real, meaningful ways. I'm so grateful for their donation and for their participation in in the GovX Gives Back program."
Post-9/11 veterans interested in becoming a member of IAVA can join for free by visiting their website.
Learn more about IAVA's advocacy work and legislative accomplishments here.
About GovX:
GovX.com is for men and women of service. A members-only online destination for military and first responders, the site offers thousands of products from hundreds of brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Members include active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.govx.com
Media Contact
Travis Spalding, GovX, 888-468-5511, marketing@govx.com
SOURCE GovX