The Biggest Online Platform for Military and Service Member Discounts will Have 4th of July Discounts, Deals, Donations, and More All Month Long.
SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovX, the largest online marketplace focused exclusively on serving those who serve, is celebrating Independence Day all month long with exclusive deals, discounts, and displays of patriotism. As a way to acknowledge and say thanks to those who serve, GovX's July happenings include a 4th of July site-wide discount, an online giveaway with Allegiance Flag Supply, and the monthly GovX Gives Back partnership will donate a portion of the July's proceeds to nonprofit partner, Folds of Honor.
GovX is an eCommerce platform that has created one of the biggest central hubs for thousands of products from hundreds of brands at member-only, below-retail pricing exclusively available for current and former military, first responders, and medical services professionals. GovX's mission is to be more than just a site for great gear and even greater deals, but to foster the community of servicemembers and American patriots who care about not only their country, but each other as well.
GovX has teamed up with nonprofit Folds of Honor for its GovX Gives Back July partnership. Folds of Honor helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members educational scholarships.
"GovX is proud to partner with important organizations, like Folds of Honor, that support education for family members of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country," said Alan Cole, CEO and President of GovX. "In May we broke our single-month fundraising record for GovX Gives Back, which sets the bar higher for future campaigns. We take great pride in our programs that are designed to advocate for non-profits that are supporting those who serve and our entire community contributes to fundraising efforts every month."
Chief Growth Officer for Folds of Honor Col. Nick Nichols added, "Since 2020 Folds of Honor has been proud to partner with GovX to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of our nation's fallen or disabled service members, promoting generational change for these heroic families." Col. Nichols continued, "We are beyond grateful for the incredible commitment of GovX and its patrons to ensure we leave no family behind on the field of battle."
GovX's July Happenings includes:
Fourth of July Deal
Kicking off July with a bang on July 1st, GovX's 4th of July offer will honor $17.76 off all orders $150+, using coupon code FREEDOM on GovX.com, July 1 - 5. Ready to get grilling? GovX has exclusive discounts on grills, meats, sauces, and rubs in its Grilling collection of products. For a fun Fourth outing, members can get discounts on a MLB 4th of July game day from teams across the nation! Celebrate freedom with GovX's Patriotic Shop or Made in the USA curated collection, featuring products from Born Primitive, Oakley, Durango, Subtle Patriot, Gatorz, Benchmade, GovX Gear, and hundreds more. Not only will members feel good about getting the best deals, they'll be able to give back even more by purchasing the Patch of the Month or any of the GovX Gear line of athletic apparel. A portion of the proceeds raised during the month will be donated to GovX Gives back July nonprofit partner, Folds of Honor!
Allegiance Flag Supply Giveaway
Celebrating Independence Day weekend has even more perks with GovX, who is partnering with Allegiance Flag Supply to give away 10 flags! To enter, members can submit their best or most patriotic 4th of July celebration photos July 1 - 5th on GovX.com. Members can show off any fun-filled Fourth celebrations with authentic photos of patriotic Americans celebrating America's independence, with the top 10 entries to win an American-made 3x5 flag from Allegiance Flag Supply. Sewn by American seamstresses, every part is sourced and hand-made right here in the USA. Learn more about the Allegiance Flag Supply at https://www.showallegiance.com/.
Folds of Honor July Partnership
Every month, GovX Gives Back (the charitable branch of GovX) donates 100% of its proceeds from the Patch of the Month and 5% of proceeds from orders of members-only GovX Gear athletic apparel and products. The donation goes to the month's featured nonprofit organization that provides valuable assistance to the military and first responder community. July's partner is Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that helps provide the families of fallen and disabled service members educational scholarships. Since its founding in 2007, the foundation has awarded over 29,000 scholarships to military families. GovX hopes the partnership will help Folds of Honor fund many more scholarships with the donation from July's fundraising efforts.
GovX is proud to serve those who serve and their families by offering the best prices on top brands and experiences, and creating a platform where members can support the important work that many nonprofits and organizations are doing for the community. Learn more about Folds of Honor and its scholarships at FoldsOfHonor.org.
To learn more about GovX, GovX ID, and GovX Gives Back, please visit http://www.GovX.com.
About GovX:
GovX.com is for men and women of service. A members-only online destination for military and first responders, the site offers thousands of products from hundreds of brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Members include active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.govx.com
