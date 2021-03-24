SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GovX, the online shopping site exclusively for current and former military, firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical service personnel, and UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced GovX as an official partner of UFC® 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2.
This Saturday, March 27, UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 will take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, where current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his title in the highly anticipated rematch against No. 1-ranked Francis Ngannou.
Under the terms of the agreement, GovX will serve as the presenting sponsor of UFC Embedded – a behind-the-scenes, video blog series focusing on the final days leading up to each pay-per-view event. Additionally, GovX will sponsor UFC's Tale of the Tape feature during the live broadcast.
"The members we're honored to serve tend to be huge fans of mixed martial arts," said Alan Cole, GovX CEO. "To have the chance to sponsor this epic rematch between Miocic and Ngannou is a true privilege, and we invite all our members to tune in. UFC's clout as an entertainment brand and the ability to reach our audience of hard-working Americans with service-related backgrounds is unparalleled."
UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 holds a noteworthy significance for GovX and the community of uniformed professionals it serves. Even while holding the UFC heavyweight title, Stipe Miocic serves as an active-duty firefighter-paramedic in the communities of Oakwood and Valley View, Ohio.
For more information about UFC 260, visit https://www.ufc.com/event/ufc-260. To watch UFC 260: Embedded, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/UFC.
About UFC®:
UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and followUFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.
About GovX:
GovX.com is for Americans of service. A members-only online destination for active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service personnel and federal agents, the site offers thousands of products, tickets, and experiences from hundreds of top brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Membership is free and eligibility is verified through GovX ID, GovX's proprietary verification service. For more information, visit https://www.govx.com.
