SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A fundraising effort organized by GovX—the online shopping site exclusively for current and former military, first responders, and federal employees—has raised $5,250 for Workshops for Warriors, a nonprofit school founded in 2008 that provides hands-on training, STEM educational programs, and opportunities to earn third party nationally recognized credentials that enable veterans and transitioning service members to be placed into advanced manufacturing careers, often with no out-of-pocket cost to their students.
The amount was raised by sales of the April entry in the GovX Patch of the Month collection. Individual orders of the "Original Patriot" patch by the GovX community generated $5,250 in donations for Workshops for Warriors.
"We're grateful for the generous donation from GovX, an organization that shares our mission of providing resources and opportunities to service members," said Jim Gruny, Chief Operating Officer, Workshops for Warriors. "These funds will support our ongoing effort to provide accelerated, multi-disciplinary advanced manufacturing training and nationally recognized certification to veterans and service members so they can be well positioned for their next mission: filling the manufacturing skills gap."
Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman and Surface Warfare Officer Hernán Luis y Prado founded Workshops for Warriors based on two pressing needs: The lack of advanced manufacturing talent in the United States, and the fact that many veterans and transitioning service members struggle to successfully integrate back into civilian life once their military commitments end.
"Veterans continue to be a powerful force in American manufacturing and economic might," said Alan Cole, GovX CEO. "As our country continues to heal from the difficulties of the last year, it's more important than ever to have organizations like Workshops for Warriors educate and train veterans to tackle the jobs of tomorrow. I'm grateful to the GovX community for once again supporting this incredible cause."
If you are interested in enrolling in the next Workshops for Warriors term, visit wfw.org and fill out an application.
