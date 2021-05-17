LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital marketing agency GR0 has acquired Consumer Spy, who works to evolve it's PR strategies with some of the world's leading online publications. This acquisition comes after months of partnership between the two organizations, and was made for an undisclosed amount.
Consumer Spy's excellence in public relations pairs perfectly with GR0's SEO-first strategy, allowing the digital marketing firm to produce high-quality backlinks with immensely valuable names on the web. GR0 has previously worked to develop content directly for clients and their websites, but the new potential Consumer Spy offers allows them to generate further value by placing this content in existing publications. With GR0 working to produce the content itself, it hopes to create a mutually beneficial partnership between it and media outlets by supporting them and its clients simultaneously.
Additionally, Consumer Spy brings with it a history of success with whitelisting on Facebook Advertisements, which has been beneficial for several major brands. This will enable the Los Angeles-based GR0 to further its efforts on Facebook and expand its social media presence even further. Currently, GR0 works primarily to help brands rank #1 on Google, but with these new capabilities will be able to increase the ranking for clients within Facebook searches and for other website-specific search engines.
"After working with them for several months, we were incredibly impressed with the results Consumer Spy was able to produce, and so we are happy to be able to integrate them into everything that we do," said Co-Founder of GR0 Jon Zacharias. "With them on board, we can continue our immense growth and provide greater value to the online presence of our clients."
GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google. GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.
GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.
