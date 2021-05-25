CINCINNATI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Social Security Consulting of Cincinnati, which teaches the National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) program to professional advisors, has announced a lineup of new, virtual offerings and training sessions for professional advisors.
The first-of-its-kind programming includes virtual coffee events; exclusive content delivered on LinkedIn; and continued live webinars and on-demand videos.
"We were already offering live webinars and on-demand videos as a part of our NSSA certificate program, but over the past year, we've added more flexibility and more interactive, digital content for professional advisors across the nation," said Marc Kiner, partner at Premier.
"This new way of providing information, which includes short videos and sometimes Q&A formats, brings professional advisors closer to the kind of current, accurate and succinct information they need so they can continue to counsel clients on how to maximize Social Security income. This information increases their value to clients, resulting in greater sales and profits for their businesses," said Kiner.
Premier's NSSA program is the nation's only accredited Social Security education certificate program. Accreditation is provided by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) in Washington, D.C. The NSSA Advisor certificate is awarded to professional advisors who take the NSSA course and pass an assessment.
More than 2,500 professional advisors have received the National Social Security Advisor certificate since the program began in 2013.
Another digital offering from Premier is its recently launched "Coffee with Marc" event series featuring one-on-one sessions with Kiner. "Coffee with Marc" has been well received by advisors who have enrolled in the NSSA program in the past, as well as advisors who have never been a part of the program, said Kiner.
The private, one-on-one virtual meetings—held by appointment over coffee—provide a space for advisors to share information about their businesses and learn specific strategies on how to find greater success. "For advisors who have not taken our courses, we're able to talk about actionable ways they can grow revenue and use Social Security to connect with Baby Boomer clients," said Kiner.
The conversations also provide another opportunity for NSSA certificate holders, financial advisors, insurance agents, CPAs, tax preparers and human resource professionals to get Social Security questions answered by Premier. "Ultimately, it's an engaging experience that serves as another opportunity for advisors to become even more comfortable with questions and issues their clients have today," explained Kiner.
Additionally, on LinkedIn, Kiner's personal channel offers his connections new strategies, relevant videos and timely information that top advisors should know about to help clients navigate everything related to Social Security.
"LinkedIn allows us to give hyper-focused content and in-depth information on the hottest areas and issues related to Social Security," he said. "It also gives Premier a real-time format to provide the most up-to-date information advisors should know about. No matter what situation a client presents an advisor with, we're able to answer those questions in an interactive way on LinkedIn."
Similar to 2020, the NSSA Advisor certificate training in 2021 is offered in webinar format where attendees can view from any location. These sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28; Wednesday, July 14; Wednesday, Aug. 18; Thursday, Sept. 16; Tuesday, Nov. 16; and Wednesday, Dec. 29. The sessions will also be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11; Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, June 19; Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27; Tuesday, Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13; and Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16.
Live, in-person classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm local time on Friday, Sept. 10 in Cincinnati and Thursday, Sept. 30 in Chicago.
NSSA Certificate Program tuition includes Social Security education and Premier's Gold Standard of Support. NSSA certificate holders receive ongoing support and resources, including more webinars, throughout the year.
Premier also offers private, on-site classes for organizations that need to provide in-house Social Security training to multiple professional advisors. Costs vary for each type of instruction and additional, ongoing support, with pricing and dates are listed at http://www.premiernssa.com.
Kiner, a 41-year certified public accountant who sold his CPA firm to concentrate on Social Security education, and Premier partner Jim Blair, a 35-year veteran of the Social Security Administration, joined forces twelve years ago to help baby boomers understand and maximize their Social Security benefits.
"We continue our dedication to educating and supporting advisors as they navigate the Social Security system, and our evolving digital platforms to reach and connect with advisors reflect that focus," said Blair. "Advisors tuning in to this online content recognize that Social Security consulting and education are extremely important for them to stay up to date as they serve the needs of our nation's estimated 76 million baby boomers."
To learn more about the National Social Security Advisor certificate program and a complete listing of webinar dates and prices, visit http://www.nationalsocialsecurityassociation.com or http://www.premiernssa.com or call Kiner at (513) 218-8505. To learn more about "Coffee with Marc" and to connect with Kiner on LinkedIn, visit http://www.linkedin.com/in/ssrainmaker.
