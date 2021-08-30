SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- gradGREENHOUSE, a Singapore-based edtech startup, announces the launch of a state-of-the-art Virtual Career Fair platform. The system is designed specifically for higher education, equipping universities to host engaging virtual recruiting and networking events that connect students with companies and alumni across the street and across the globe.
The Virtual Career Fair platform promotes student engagement, creates authentic interactions in a virtual environment, and fosters diverse and inclusive hiring. Universities can use the platform to expand the range of recruiters at their career fairs, increase opportunity for all students, and obtain measurable reporting and results from each event.
The gradGREENHOUSE platform was developed based on discussions with universities, employers, and students about what they want from virtual networking and recruiting events. The platform has been described as engaging and intuitive, offering robust functionality with a streamlined user interface, creating a welcoming and versatile virtual recruiting experience.
Students visit booths - dropping a name card, having informal chats or scheduled meetings with company representatives for networking, internships, or jobs. They meet with career coaches on the platform for real-time advice, participate in live presentations by employers, alumni, and career services, and access curated career development resources and assessments within the platform.
gradGREENHOUSE CEO and Co-Founder Saima Siddiqui, an experienced higher ed leader who is passionate about strengthening the bridge from university to early career, said:
"gradGREENHOUSE is the future of campus recruiting: a platform that puts the university career services team in the driver's seat. Our platform is built for colleges and universities who are committed to breaking down barriers, promoting access, and equipping students to showcase themselves holistically. We look forward to partnering with universities who want to go beyond the ordinary and provide a better way to connect students and employers."
Executive Chairman and Founder Andrew Britton, a seasoned leader in executive search across Asia, said:
"I am thrilled that we have created a product that offers a new way of connecting companies with early talent. Our Virtual Career Fair platform focuses on the heart of recruitment: people. With increased engagement, access, and authenticity this unique solution allows all participants to showcase their strengths and ambitions in real time. We believe gradGREENHOUSE's platform has the potential to transform recruiting and equip candidates and companies to more easily find the perfect fit."
Visit http://www.gradgreenhouse.com/virtual-career-fair/ to learn more or request a demo.
About gradGREENHOUSE
College and university clients across the globe are helping their students find their best career.
Founded in 2013, gradGREENHOUSE is the leading provider of virtual career fairs and recruiting events for college and university students around the world.
GGH enables colleges and universities to place students more quickly and easily through an engaging, personalized, live and online experience.
The state-of-the-art virtual career fair platform brings the most valuable aspects of career fairs online, while adding customization and white labelling, live presentations, live 1:1 and group video chats, searchable student and company profiles, single click internship and job applications and sophisticated event analytics.
For more information, please visit http://www.gradgreenhouse.com.
