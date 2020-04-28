MCALLEN, Texas, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrainChain, a software platform that creates blockchain and internet-of-things (IoT) innovations for the agricultural industry, announces it has been honored as one of 18 finalists of Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Food category. The awards recognize the businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to flattening the curve when it comes to the climate crisis, social injustice or economic inequality.
"We believe that technology tools can build agricultural industries and help improve conditions for farmers around the world," said Luis Macias, CEO of GrainChain. "Our blockchain and IoT products give farmers, shippers and buyers a single, reliable platform that encourages reinvestment and improves quality across the entire supply chain."
Through its suite of blockchain-based and IoT products, GrainChain gives farmers access to their commodities via mobile apps, enabling them to see their inventory in real-time and giving them the ability to make decisions on the field. GrainChain's platform includes a digital wallet, enabling remote and unbanked farmers to apply for loans to bring their farms and crops up to higher standards. GrainChain's unchangeable smart contracts further improve traceability and operational logistics for vendors and buyers.
"There seems no better time to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, resources, and, in some cases, their scale to tackle society's biggest problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have uncovered some of the smartest and most inspiring projects of the year."
Now in its fourth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 26 winners, more than 200 finalists, and more than 500 honorable mentions — with Health and Wellness, Corporate Social Responsibility, and AI and Data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology and more. The 2020 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Vancouver to Singapore to Tel Aviv.
For more information about GrainChain's suite of blockchain and IoT agricultural solutions, visit the company website or connect with the team on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. GrainChain is a keiretsu company of Medici Ventures, the blockchain subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).
About GrainChain
GrainChain's innovative platform using blockchain, IoT and advanced logistics systems expedites agricultural settlement payments to farmers and suppliers while providing the immediate availability of tradable commodities to buyers.