SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammarly, the company behind the AI-powered digital writing assistant used by more than 20 million people daily, today introduced custom style guides for Grammarly Business users. The new style guide feature helps organizations enhance their brand and customer experiences by creating team-wide consistency in written communication. Businesses can easily customize brand-specific, real-time writing suggestions, and scale them across the organization to help eliminate customer pain points caused by disjointed brand interactions.
Inconsistent communications from businesses can lead to frustrated customers taking their business elsewhere. Disconnected messaging can also create a negative long-term impact on the brand as well as internal confusion among employees. Training to ensure communication consistency is difficult when workforces are dispersed, and manually reviewing written work for compliance across multiple writing platforms is challenging and not scalable. With style guides for Grammarly Business, business leaders can:
- Unify their brand voice in writing at scale: Grammarly Business gives organizations peace of mind that all employees are communicating in a uniform, brand-approved style, from marketing to customer support teams—and beyond.
- Customize style guide suggestions: Companies have full control over what goes in and out of their style guides so they can add, edit, and remove as necessary to ensure their teams' writing suggestions are up to date with brand guidelines.
- Enhance the brand and customer experience: Brand-specific writing suggestions promote uniformity in communication across teams internally and externally, reducing customer frustrations, deepening brand affinity and trust, and strengthening collaboration among employees.
- Save valuable time and resources: With style guides, Grammarly Business users can save costly time and company resources required to manually review written work for compliance and to train teams on using proper brand communication guidelines.
"Grammarly is committed to helping organizations of all sizes accelerate business results through better communication, and we believe that style guides will prove to be an impactful tool for business customers," said Dorian Stone, general manager, Grammarly Business. "Consistency in business communications is table stakes for gaining brand credibility and trust among key stakeholders. But it's difficult to maintain with a distributed and diverse workforce using a variety of writing platforms—even more challenging for businesses now working remotely without established processes in place. Style guides offer a solution."
Style guides for Grammarly Business can include team- or company-specific writing suggestions based on brand guidelines, such as the spelling of names, use of specific company terms, and stylistic choices that reflect a brand's style. Grammarly Business administrators have full control over their company's style guide so they can easily maintain brand-approved writing suggestions.
Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, and Zapier, a leader in workplace automation, have had early access to style guides and provided ongoing feedback as Grammarly developed this feature. Each company has used its style guide to improve brand consistency in written communications. Zapier uses Grammarly Business to deliver real-time writing suggestions for branded terms, partner names, and other key words its employees regularly communicate in writing. The company has already seen efficiencies emerge as a result of significantly reducing the time teams spend editing communications.
"Grammarly Business helped us consolidate all of our existing guides into one place, which included suggestions on how to spell and use our branded terms, and partner names," said Janine Anderson, managing editor, Zapier. "It's easy to customize the suggestions our team receives with the words and styles that are important to us. The style guide ensures that our message is always on brand and coming across the right way, no matter the channel we use to communicate."
Style guides are available at no additional cost for Grammarly Business customers. Learn more about Grammarly Business and style guides here.
Grammarly's mission is to improve lives by improving communication. Its digital writing assistant helps more than 20 million people write more clearly and effectively every day, providing feedback on correctness, clarity, engagement, and delivery. Grammarly works to empower users whenever and wherever they write—via a web editor, native desktop apps, browser extensions, mobile keyboards, and a Microsoft Office add-in. Grammarly's business-focused offering, Grammarly Business, helps more than 10,000 teams improve their communication at work. Grammarly was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Kyiv, New York, and Vancouver.
