SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grammarly, the company behind the leading AI-powered writing assistant, today announced a free product offering for nonprofits and NGOs around the world. The offering gives access to a unique combination of communication-support features for these organizations—including the advanced writing suggestions of Grammarly Premium and the administrative, team-focused features of the company's enterprise product, Grammarly Business. Qualifying organizations will have free access through December 31, 2020.
"The team at Grammarly recognizes the challenges people are facing around the world, and we want to offer our support. We see an opportunity to do that in a meaningful way by creating this free offering for nonprofits and NGOs," said Dorian Stone, General Manager of Grammarly Business. "These organizations provide services and programs of vital importance, but many of them are struggling with budgets right now. We want to do our part. We know our writing assistant helps teams achieve objectives through clear and effective communication, so we constructed a specialized offering that would support the particular needs of nonprofits and NGOs. It's our hope that it can play a part in helping them continue their crucial work."
Current nonprofit customers use Grammarly's writing assistant to save time so they can focus on furthering their mission with programs and services. They also rely on the product to raise the quality of clean and clear communication across staff and to connect with their audiences.
"Grammarly helps us unify our organization's voice by creating consistent suggestions for everyone on our team," said David May, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "Grammarly also helps us reduce errors in our emails, blog posts, and social posts. That means we can spend less time correcting text and more time doing things that more directly help advance the Food Bank's mission."
The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation also uses Grammarly's product to ensure the quality of their communication. "We've been using Grammarly primarily to help us with emails and important proposals that are essential to funding," said Earl Williams, IT Director for the MAOF. "Grammarly has helped our staff find the right words to get our point across, which helps our audience be better informed and our message be better understood. We feel more equipped with the proper tools to do our jobs. Personally, I love how Grammarly will tell me whether I should adjust verbiage to better suit my audience."
While this offering is specifically intended for teams at nonprofits and NGOs providing direct services, Grammarly continues to offer a robust free offering for individuals looking to improve their written communication. A free individual account with Grammarly gives access to essential support for good writing—including critical grammar, spelling, and punctuation suggestions; conciseness suggestions; and tone detection.
To apply for this new free offering, administrators of nonprofits and NGOs can visit grammarly.com/nonprofits-ngos. Governmental entities, educational institutions, and private foundations are not currently eligible.
About Grammarly Business
Grammarly's enterprise offering, Grammarly Business, supports organizations in crafting strong and consistent professional writing to achieve positive business outcomes. Grammarly Business works where teams do and includes specialized administrative features to help customers turn their communication ability into a competitive advantage. The offering enables teams to communicate effectively everywhere they write, integrating seamlessly on high-use professional sites.
Learn more at www.grammarly.com/business
About Grammarly
Grammarly's mission is to improve lives by improving communication. Its digital writing assistant helps more than 20 million people write more clearly and effectively every day, providing feedback on correctness, clarity, engagement, and delivery. Grammarly works to empower users whenever and wherever they write—via a web editor, native desktop apps, browser extensions, mobile keyboards, and a Microsoft Office add-in. Grammarly was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in Kyiv, New York, and Vancouver.
Learn more at www.grammarly.com/about