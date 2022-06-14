Winners to be celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony on July 27

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards have announced the winners of Grand Globee Awards in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards, recognized as the top honors for achievements in business.

More than 70 judges representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

The American Best in Business Awards is open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business and work life.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/

"American businesses need recognitions more than ever as they focus on achieving sustainable and innovative growth while continuing to experiment with changing workplace and adopting newer processes and technologies," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "This year's Globee winning nominations are truly remarkable as each organization continues to understand every aspect of the local and global economy and discover innovative ways to make the next move."

Winners of the Grand Globee for 2022 American Best in Business Awards are (alphabetically): ADP, IBM, Makers Nutrition, Merchants Fleet, ModMed, Onit, Pink Energy, SpendMend, Wolters Kluwer, and Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Grand Globee winners are organizations that have exhibited overall excellence in diverse categories and impressed the judges with the quality of entry submissions and content.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

San Madan, Globee Awards, 408-689-2203, help@globeeawards.com

SOURCE Globee Awards

