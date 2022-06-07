Information Technology World Awards® are the world's top honors for achievements in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Globee® Awards have announced the winners of Grand Globee Awards in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®, recognized as the world's top honors for achievements in the information technology and cyber security industries worldwide.
More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information TechnologyWorld Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.
Winners of the Grand Globee for 2022 Information Technology World Awards are (alphabetically): AttackIQ, BairesDev, ManageEngine, Tek Leaders Inc, ThreatModeler Software, Inc., Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Viettel Cyber Security – Viettel Group, Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation, VNPT VinaPhone, and WatchGuard Technologies.
Grand Globee winners are organizations that have exhibited overall excellence in diverse categories and impressed the judges with the quality of entry submissions and content.
https://globeeawards.com/grand-award/
See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/information-technology/winners/
Winners of one or more 2022 Gold Globee include Whatfix, Alert Logic, Syntellis Performance Solutions, Axis Security, rooom AG, ConnectPOS, Viettel Peru SAC (Bitel), Boomi, Telecom International Myanmar Co., Ltd, Kaseya, Orange, PacketFabric, Viettel Telecom, Gitlab, iboss, CoreStack, Viettel Cambodia Pte. Ltd (Metfone), ArmorCode, IT Support LA, Contentstack, Red Sift, Tr3Dent, Viettell Group – Viettel Telecom, Roads and Transportation Authority – Dubai, Qgiv, Star Telecom Co. Ltd (Unitel), BairesDev, Tavant, MojoHire, Full Sail University, ThreatModeler Software, Inc., iTalend Digital, Arcserve LLC, Consolidated Communications, Aporia, ZARIOT, Keysight Technologies, Wipro Technologies, Blueprint Software Systems, DoControl, ManageEngine, Coolpo, CoSoSys, Chargebacks911, Atlassian, Inc., KLleon, Codvo, Delinea, Cloudentity, EdgeVerve Systems Limited – An Infosys Company, United Airlines, TM Forum, Salt Security, LiveAction, Pricefx, Connectpoint, Inc, Copado, Validity, swIDch, Share Creators Software Inc., Viettel Cyber Security – Viettel Group, JumpCloud, Mode Analytics, ZigiWave, Gluware Inc., Wipro Limited, Wolters Kluwer, Viettel Business Solutions Corporation, Veriff, Simfoni, Risk Based Security, Cisco ThousandEyes, Aviatrix, Intel Corporation, CT Group Solutions, Censys, Adapy, inc, Ekata, a Mastercard company, Data Sentinel, BIO-key International, Royal Cyber, Driivz, Bloomberg Tax and Accounting, NATCOM S.A., iTalent Digital, Uniparticle, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, Devsu, Qualys, FPT Software, 2Checkout (now Verifone), WatchGuard Technologies, CTERA, Fusion Connect, Tek Leaders Inc, Wind River, MedShift, Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation, AttackIQ, Couchbase, Inc., Alkira, Altudo, expert.ai, VNPT VinaPhone, Resolve Systems, Salt Lake Community College, Axis Communications, Inc., Stone Security, Milestone Systems, Telecom International Myanmar Co., Ltd (Mytel), Torii, Verizon Connect, Encora, Infoblox, HOLON Informatika, and WalkMe.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
