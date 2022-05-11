AT&T, Ingersoll Rand, and TTEC Holdings, Inc. Among Top Winners
FAIRFAX, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards announced today the Grand Stevie Award winners in The 20th Annual American Business Awards® competition. Winners will be honored during the ABAs' awards banquet on June 13, 2022 in New York City. Registration for the event is now open.
All organizations operating in the U.S.A. - large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit - are eligible to submit nominations to the ABAs in a wide range of categories, honoring achievement in every aspect of work life, from customer service and management to public relations and product development.
This year more than 3,700 nominations were considered in the judging process by more than 240 professionals, whose average ratings determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners announced earlier this month. For a complete list of the 2022 Stevie Award winners, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
Grand Stevie Awards cannot be applied for directly. Winners are determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the ABAs, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5.
2022 Grand Stevie winners in The American Business Awards are as follows:
Highest-rated Nomination of the Year: Ingersoll Rand, Davidson, NC for their Gold Stevie Award-winning nomination for Achievement in Growth. Ingersoll Rand is a global market leader with a broad range of innovative and mission-critical air, fluid, energy and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency.
Highest-rated New Product or Service of the Year: Wind River, Alameda, CA for Wind River Studio, Gold Stevie winner for Best Cloud Infrastructure Solution. Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. The company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability.
Highest-rated COVID-19 Response Category Nomination: TTEC Holdings, Inc., Englewood, CO for Labor + Tech + Speed, the TTEC Rapid Response Solution, Gold Stevie winner for Most Valuable Technical Innovation in response to the pandemic. TTEC Holdings is one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions.
Most Honored Marketing Agency: Tinuiti, New York, NY, which earned 26.5 award points for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie wins across a range of categories, is the winner this year. The performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon has over $3 billion in digital media under management and 1,100 employees. This is the second consecutive year that Tinuiti has earned this honor.
Most Honored Public Relations Agency: Finn Partners, the global agency with 16 offices in the U.S.A., earned 20 points for Stevie-winning nominations on behalf of clients including Aptive Environmental, BioIQ, Comcast Business, D4t4 Solutions, RallyUp, and Tivity Health. The agency also earned Grand Stevies in the ABAs in 2015 and 2019.
Organization of the Year: AT&T, Dallas, TX, which earned 32 points for Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevies earned primarily by AT&T Business Multimedia Solutions. As the first truly modern media company, AT&T has been changing the way people live, work and play for the past 144 years. AT&T also won Grand Stevie Awards in The ABAs from 2013-2016.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
