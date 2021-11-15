SAN MARCOS, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grande Communications, an award-winning* provider of high-speed internet, TV and phone services, today announced its limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions. Deals are available in each of its serviceable cities, including: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, Midland/Odessa, San Antonio, San Marcos, and Temple/Waco starting November 15th.
Cyber Season is here! With all the new demands on internet connectivity, Grande is offering top speeds with special holiday savings for new customers, including but not limited to:
- Texans in Grande serviceable areas can get Gig Internet (speeds up to 940 Mbps) for just $54.99 + free professional install + $200 Visa® gift card. Gift card offer ends December 10th. Offer valid for new customers ordering online.
These limited time offers provide eligible new customers options of great value and the opportunity to switch to Grande and customize their home entertainment and remote work experiences with fast, reliable, award-winning internet.
For specifics on offers and coupon codes, please visit http://www.mygrande.com or the appropriate landing page linked above.
About RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch
RCN Telecom Services, LLC (http://www.rcn.com) Grande Communications (http://www.mygrande.com), Wave Broadband (http://www.wavebroadband.com) and enTouch Systems (http://www.entouch.net) form the sixth largest US cable operator and provide award-winning* high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, phone services and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and metropolitan Washington, DC (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications and enTouch Systems) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband).
*PCMag Readers' Choice: A trademark of Ziff Davis, LLC. Used under license; Where Available. Reprinted with permission. © 2021 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
