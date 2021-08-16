MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Citizens' Day is almost here and GrandPad, creator of the purpose-built tablet for seniors, is celebrating seniors by offering five ways seniors can use technology to stay engaged and inspired to live their best lives. In recognition of its commitment to helping seniors live grand, GrandPad also announced today that it will donate five one-year GrandPad subscriptions to Dreamweaver Foundation, a Nebraska-based nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of seniors who are terminally ill.
The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically for elderly seniors to accommodate their physical and cognitive capabilities, as well as their lifestyles and interests. GrandPad is currently being used to connect more than 1.2 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide. This month, GrandPad is celebrating those individuals, whom they lovingly refer to as "Super Seniors," by sharing five ways seniors can use technology to stay engaged, to continue to learn, and thrive.
"At GrandPad, we celebrate aging and shine a spotlight on seniors and the endless ways they contribute to our lives and our society," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "It's a privilege to deliver our purpose-built tablet to these amazing individuals and we are proud to donate GrandPad subscriptions to Dreamweaver Foundation so they can bring joy and connections to seniors who are living with terminal illnesses."
Dreamweaver Foundation will award the donated GrandPad subscriptions to seniors as part of its "Connecting Hope" program, which issues "gifts of hope" to seniors based on public nominations it receives.
"Through Connecting Hope, we've already gifted over 500 tablets, 100 of which are GrandPads, to seniors and we are thrilled to be able to bring this gift of connection to even more deserving individuals," said Cheri Mastny, executive director at Dreamweaver Foundation. "Seniors have reacted with tears of joy because GrandPad allows them to connect with loved ones and connect with the world when their illness may prevent them from traveling and being with other people."
Individuals and families who are interested in nominating a senior to receive a GrandPad through Dreamweaver Foundation can visit dreamweaver.org for more information.
The continued aging of the U.S. population has brought increased attention to the topic of healthy aging. Consider the fact that just two short years ago, in 2019, 16% of the U.S. population was over the age of 65 and that number is expected to increase to 29% by the year 2050. Senior Citizens' Day was established to recognize this growing demographic of individuals, to pay tribute to their contributions and accomplishments, and to celebrate the influence they have on our society and country through the years.
5 ways to celebrate Senior Citizens' Day and live grand
In this spirit of Senior Citizens' Day and celebrating the vibrancy of older adults everywhere, GrandPad offers the following five ways seniors can use technology to live their best lives.
- Take an online class. The growth of technology has made remote learning easy, accessible and affordable for seniors. Whether enrolling in a single class to learn or refine a skill, or finishing a previously abandoned college degree path, lifelong learning has numerous benefits for seniors.
- Keep moving and stay fit. Growing older doesn't mean slowing down. In fact, studies show physical activity delivers positive outcomes ranging from increasing mobility, mitigating chronic illness, boosting brain function, and more. This Senior Citizens' Day, consider using GrandPad or another mobile device or computer to stream a fitness class that meets your individual interests and ability level.
- Reconnect with old friends. Loneliness can be deadly, but studies have shown that having even one friend or person who understands you can contribute to increased feelings of wellbeing. Seniors who use video calls, group Zoom calls, text messages, and emails to stay connected to loved ones can increase their longevity and fend off loneliness in times of physical distancing.
- Rekindle a love for an old hobby. Hobbies can bring peace, comfort, and enjoyment to our lives, and some research even shows that having multiple hobbies — 3.6 to be exact — is the key to happiness in retirement. With the help of safe, secure internet browsers like that found in the GrandPad, seniors can learn about and engage in new hobbies that will fill their days and bring added fulfillment to their lives.
- Share life experience and lessons with younger generations. Intergenerational relationships allow older adults to share their wisdom, and younger generations to introduce new ideas, experiences, and technologies to seniors. A simple video call creates an opportunity to show and tell across generations, while sharing old photos creates opportunities to talk about life then, and now.
The purpose-built GrandPad tablet
GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- 24-hour personal support
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.
About Dreamweaver Foundation
Dreamweaver Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of seniors in need who are terminally ill, making their lifelong dreams come true through incredible experiences they will never forget. This nine-year-old, Nebraska-based nonprofit has impacted over 2,000 seniors annually in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa. More at Dreamweaver.org.
