Extensive scope of language capabilities reinforces already-robust accessibility features, ensures family connections and telehealth engagement for older adults
MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75, announced today that it has expanded the language capabilities in its tablet and free Companion App to include nearly 40 languages. The enhanced language functionality underscores the company's commitment to making technology accessible for all seniors — regardless of age, race, or ability level — and their caregivers.
According to recent data, there are between 350 and 430 different languages currently spoken in the United States, while 26 million Americans say they speak English less than "very well." In recognition and respect for the diversity of the country and the GrandPad user base, the company has updated its technology platform to accommodate 38 languages.
"We have built and evolved our technology solution by listening to the needs of seniors and their caregivers, and have worked tirelessly to remove all barriers to adoption and ongoing engagement," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "The expanded language capabilities within the GrandPad tablet and app demonstrates our commitment to keeping seniors connected to their family, friends, and caregivers when travel may not be physically safe or possible, or if it is too costly."
Expanded language support capabilities are available to users of the Android and iOS versions of the GrandPad Companion App, and GrandPad Central, the desktop version of the Companion App. To activate a language other than English on the GrandPad tablet or app, the companion or family member can simply call the GrandPad member experience team at 1-800-704-9412.
Languages that are currently available on the GrandPad tablet and app include: Afrikaans (Southern Africa), Albanian, Armenian, Catalan (Catalonia / Spain), Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Taiwan), Chinese (Hong Kong), Czech (Czech Republic), Danish, Dutch (Netherlands), English (Canada), English (Ireland), English (UK), Finnish, French, German (Germany), German (Switzerland), Greek, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer / Central Khmer (Cambodia), Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.
GrandPad is the first purpose-built tablet for older adults. It is available for sale in the United States at GrandPad.net and in Ireland and the United Kingdom at TechSilver.co.uk. The GrandPad tablet and free GrandPad Companion App is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, their families, friends, and caregivers — in 120 countries.
The GrandPad has been specifically designed around the input of seniors, for their specific needs and technology capabilities. It offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way. And, for a limited time, families can receive special Mother's Day discounts when shopping at http://www.GrandPad.net or by calling 1-888-904-4723.
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Enables pre-loaded list of trusted family contacts
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Voice texting and emailing
- Private family photo and video sharing
- Curated articles and entertainment content
- 15 pre-installed games
- Streaming radio and over 30 million songs (ad free)
- Extra loud, dual, front-facing speakers
- Wireless charging cradle and stylus
- 24/7/365 personal support
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @grandpad_social.
