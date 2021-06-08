MINNEAPOLIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What do you give to the man who has it all on Father's Day? Time together, of course. But sometimes, we need inspiration when it comes to spending time with elderly family members, especially when we can't be together in person. GrandPad, creators of the tablet designed specifically for the needs and interests of seniors over the age of 75, has compiled a list of "Top 10 Creative Ways to Spend Time with Dad" using technology like the GrandPad tablet.
"Our member experience agents are passionate about improving the quality of life for seniors, including helping family members find ways to stay connected with elderly loved ones and to keep them engaged and active," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "Through the thousands of calls our team makes and takes every day, our experts have compiled a list of highly personal and creative ways to spend time together via technology because, even though COVID concerns are easing, keeping loved ones safe is still a top priority for family caregivers."
According to Lien, GrandPad is being used to connect more than 1.2 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide. The following tips represent unique ways that families can stay connected with loved ones, even when they're miles apart.
Tips from the GrandPad experts: 10 ways to use technology to celebrate dad on Father's Day
- Bookmark dad's favorite content. Whether it's an often-visited website, historical content, or do-it-yourself YouTube channels, give dad easy access to content he loves.
- Enjoy a virtual picnic via video call. Spend lunch together one on one or include the entire family over Zoom. If you're traveling, video call dad while visiting a few hometown places of interest, such as local parks, trails, or favorite hangouts from his youth.
- Create a "dad highlights'' reel. Ask family members to upload photos and videos to the GrandPad tablet so dad can add voice comments. These memories will be captured for years to come, so the whole family can enjoy them via GrandPad's private family photo stream.
- Stream dad's favorite genres of music and hometown radio. Listen along with dad from anywhere to GrandPad Radio. Use the streaming radio app to bookmark local radio stations and sports stations so dad can cheer on his favorite sports teams.
- Share a virtual meal together. Surprise dad with a meal delivery from a favorite restaurant and make it a party using multi-party Zoom.
- Play "Dad Trivia" with the family. Collect facts and favorite anecdotes from dad and host a family Zoom call to see who remembers the most about dad's life.
- Reconnect dad with an old friend. Reach out to dad's siblings and friends, and (if approved) add them as contacts to his GrandPad circle of trust. Schedule a surprise video call with a few old friends so dad can reconnect and reminisce with some friendly faces.
- Story time with grandpa. If able, ask Grandpa to read a bedtime story to the little ones via video call or to share stories from when he was their age. Or simply use this as a time when kids can share details of their daily lives with grandpa.
- Create a binge-worthy playlist of videos. Create a playlist of favorite videos and links to activities like church services for dad to easily access and enjoy.
- Share the in-between moments. Take action shots and candid video clips of family members enjoying life's everyday moments and post them in the private family photo stream. Dad will feel like he's there "in the moment" with loved ones.
"No amount of artificial intelligence can take the place of person-to-person conversations, but technology has become essential for creating everyday connections," said Lien. "Our member experience agents have a genuine love of seniors and empathy for their needs, and we empower them to identify solutions that enrich the daily lives of our GrandPad customers and their family caregivers, including helping them use all of the functions and features of our technology to stay connected."
The purpose-built GrandPad tablet
With GrandPad, families can create and record memories on Father's Day and every day. GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" family contacts, photos, and apps
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- 24-hour personal support
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.
