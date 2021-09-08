MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GrandPad, creator of the purpose-built tablet for seniors, announced today that it has partnered with Growing Bolder to enhance and expand the library of engaging content for seniors that is included in the GrandPad tablet. Growing Bolder is an award-winning, multimedia company that is on a mission to redefine aging by delivering content that engages and inspires people over 50 to live exceptional lives.
The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically for people over the age of 75 to accommodate their physical and cognitive capabilities, as well as their lifestyles and interests. GrandPad is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide. In addition to providing a safe, secure internet connection that allows elderly seniors to access online information, the GrandPad also features streaming content on a wide variety of subjects and varied formats.
According to Julie Ament Gran, chief growth officer for GrandPad, the integration of Growing Bolder resources supports GrandPad's mission of improving the lives of seniors everywhere.
"We believe people of all ages and ability levels should have access to technology and information that works for them and that helps them live their best lives," said Ament Gran. "Our partnership with Growing Bolder is a perfect fit with our mission because it will deliver even more ways to keep seniors connected to the world around them, thereby reducing the dangerous side effects of isolation and loneliness that so many older adults experience."
According to Ament Gran, Growing Bolder content will be added to the existing GrandPad interface through a remote system upgrade, so users do not have to take any action to enjoy new resources, such as podcasts, memes, posters, video interviews, articles, and tips on everything from travel to wellness to technology to career moves. In the future, GrandPad envisions making Growing Bolder content available through the GrandPad Companion App and integrating Growing Bolder TV into its user interface.
"At Growing Bolder, we want to flip the narrative and help everyone see that it's never too late to live your best life, and technology like GrandPad helps people do just that," said Growing Bolder Founder and CEO Marc Middleton. "We're thrilled about this partnership and the potential to reach GrandPad users around the world with our engaging, life-affirming content."
To learn more about purchasing a GrandPad subscription, visit GrandPad.net. To explore content from Growing Bolder, visit https://growingbolder.com.
About the purpose-built GrandPad tablet
GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- 24-hour personal support
About GrandPad Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 -- the first mobile device of its kind -- addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @GrandPad_social.
Growing Bolder was founded in 2007 by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Marc Middleton. The multimedia company produces TV and radio programs, a podcast and lifestyle magazine aimed at the 50-plus audience.. Growing Bolder is the voice of a new life stage and is redefining aging. Growing Bolder enjoys 300 million impressions annually across its platforms.
