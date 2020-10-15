GrandPad is proud to partner with Orange Belgium and Ericsson to expand reach and connectivity for families in Europe. The GrandPad tablet allows seniors to connect with family, friends, and caregivers through video calling, voice text and email, and family photo and video sharing. GrandPad comes with built in data connectivity, but can also be used on WiFi. A secure network environment creates a circle of trust and protects users from scams. Visit www.GrandPad.net.