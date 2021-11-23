MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday shopping season is upon us and technology is sure to be at the top of many gift lists, especially as COVID-19 continues to cause nursing home visiting restrictions and to influence family celebrations. But when it comes to buying mobile devices or tablets for older loved ones, families and caregivers need to understand a few important points that influence technology accessibility for seniors. The team at GrandPad, the purpose-built tablet solution designed specifically for people over the age of 75, offers shopping insights on what to look for when buying devices for aging loved ones.
Things to consider when buying technology for the senior loved ones:
- WiFi, home internet, or data. In 2019, only 7% of adults over the age of 65 had access to the internet, while access to WiFi connectivity varies greatly among residents in nursing homes and assisted living. Look for devices, like GrandPad, that come with built-in cellular connectivity and free data service.
- Vision loss. The average adult begins to naturally experience vision loss between the ages of 41 and 60. Meanwhile, 23% of adults experience vision loss due to a pre-existing health condition. Look for devices that have larger screens, high-contrast buttons and text, and large, easy-to-read icons and navigation.
- Hearing loss. Approximately one-in-three adults between the ages of 65 to 74 experience age-related hearing loss or presbycusis. Standard technology that has a single speaker at the bottom or top of the device will likely not be loud or crisp enough for someone with hearing loss. The GrandPad tablet addresses this with two, loud, front-facing speakers, and by testing all notification sounds to ensure they can clearly be heard and understood by people with hearing loss.
- Dexterity challenges. Arthritis makes it difficult for many people to use mobile devices that come with small plugs or connectors and small buttons. In addition, as adults age, their skin can become dry and papery, making it difficult to use touchscreen technology (screens respond to the moisture on the figure tip when you tap it). Look for devices with hands-free, wireless charging, a no-slip protective case, few if any small parts or connectors, and that are light weight.
- GrandPad helps overcome dexterity issues with a specially engineered screen that responds to aging skin; a hands-free cradle that wirelessly charges the device and keeps it positioned at an angle that is easy to read and navigate; a magnetic flap case that opens easily and quickly; large icons with an expanded "hit" area to make navigation easier; and "anti-double tap technology" to prevent users from inadvertently double tapping on an unwanted action or command.
- Cognitive impairment. Changes in cognition can influence how an individual interacts with technology; but does not mean they cannot use technology. In fact, some studies show that regular use of technology can improve test results related to short-term memory, processing speed, and other functions. Look for a device that offers games and activities that can improve memory, that elicit joy and nostalgia (such as music), and that can help reduce anxiety. GrandPad, which has been adopted by clinical care providers and companion care companies across the United States, supports social and mental stimulation through daily social interaction, personalized memory games, puzzles, music, and more.
"Most of us do not know what it's like to be 80 or 90 years old, trying to use a smartphone or other device that has been designed by and for a much younger generation," said Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "That's why we built GrandPad based on the insights and direction of those whom we lovingly call super seniors — those individuals who are over the age of 75. In doing so, we've eliminated the typical technology frustrations and hurdles they experience, and have created a safe, reliable connection between seniors and their families, friends, and caregivers."
The purpose-built GrandPad tablet
The GrandPad tablet was designed specifically for people over the age of 75 to accommodate their physical and cognitive capabilities, as well as their lifestyles and interests. GrandPad is currently being used to connect more than 1.3 million people — including seniors, family members, friends, and caregivers — in more than 120 countries worldwide. GrandPad offers the following features that can help seniors and families stay connected in a safe and simple way:
- Ready to use, right out of the box — no setup required
- Enables pre-loaded "trusted circle" of family contacts, photos, and apps
- Built-in LTE (no home WiFi needed)
- Closed network for greater security (no one outside the "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user)
- Secure internet browsing
- Video and voice calling
- Texting and emailing
- Family photo and video sharing
- Curated entertainment content (music and TV) and brain games
- Streaming radio
- Ergonomic design and enhanced speakers and camera
- 24-hour personal support
