Former BlackRock Platform Innovation Director Joins Grandview to Spearhead and Accelerate Relationships with Key Platforms and Providers
CHICAGO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chicago-based Grandview Analytics, a leading technology consulting and managed data services company empowering financial institutions, today named BlackRock veteran Barnes Evans as Managing Director, Head of Strategic Alliances. Evans joins Grandview Analytics' executive leadership team to spearhead the management of strategic relationships with key platforms and providers across the financial services ecosystem.
In his new role, Evans will create opportunities to drive strategic network value for Grandview Analytics' clients, reinforcing the firm's reputation as a trusted partner, and strengthening its position as a high-growth, innovative provider of technology and data solutions for financial institutions.
"Barnes' deep background in financial services technology and analytics are a great match for Grandview and our clients' sophisticated data needs," stated Matt Biver, CEO of Grandview Analytics. "And as we work to advance what is possible in financial services data and analytics for our customers, forging relationships with other forward-thinking and complementary technology partners will be a critical aspect to our growth and to our customers' success."
Evans joins Grandview Analytics after working at BlackRock for more than 20 years in a variety of leadership roles spanning investment operations, software engineering, product management, and strategic platform transformation. He most recently served on the Global Leadership Committee for BlackRock's Platform Innovation team, where he collaborated with members of BlackRock's Executive Committee to design and deliver innovative platform capabilities and industry-leading solutions to advance the firm's ESG commitments and growth strategy.
"I'm incredibly excited to join the team at Grandview Analytics," Evans said. "The depth of industry expertise throughout the firm is extraordinary, and I'm inspired by everyone's unwavering commitment to Grandview's founding mission of empowering our clients to succeed. My goal is to underwrite that mission by giving our clients a more seamless, integrated, and powerful digital experience in an increasingly complex and disparate technological world. By working closely with our partners, I believe we will create much more value for our clients together than we possibly could separately."
To speak with Evans and learn more about Grandview Analytics products and services connect with him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/barnes-evans/ or visit https://www.grandviewanalytics.com for additional information.
ABOUT GRANDVIEW ANALYTICS
Grandview Analytics is a technology consulting and managed data services company that empowers financial institutions with nimble technology, efficient business processes, and clear insights about their businesses, markets, and clients. Grandview Analytics helps financial institutions optimize processes, technology, and data across all functions of their businesses to accelerate decision-making and drive growth. Grandview Analytics' consulting services span strategic advisory, technology implementation, systems integration, and data and analytics. The firm also provides managed data servicing and reporting on its proprietary platform, Rivvit, which integrates, validates, and standardizes data from the complex ecosystem of fin-tech and market data across each clients' unique data sources. Grandview Analytics clients benefit from the company's steadfast commitment to doing what is best for clients with integrity and diligence. For more information about Grandview Analytics and its solutions, visit https://www.grandviewanalytics.com.
