QUINCY, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and governmental agencies throughout North America, today announced a wholesale agreement with Cox Business to deliver competitive local telephone service that benefits Granite's customers utilizing Cox's network.
Granite, which is known for its customer-driven solutions that help small and medium businesses (SMBs), government agencies and Fortune 100 companies grow, said the agreement was a win for customers that need cost competitive, local telephone services for mission-critical operations, including sales, service, payments, specialty, fire and emergency lines.
This agreement enables Granite to deliver voice services to customers using Cox's state-of-the-art network. Cox Business, a part of Cox Communications, is a leading broadband company and cable operator serving more than 6.5 million customers in 18 states with a multitude of voice, video and data connectivity solutions.
Rand Currier, COO of Granite Telecommunications LLC released the following statement:
"Granite delivers unmatched customer service, and our ability to quickly and seamlessly connect customer locations across multiple states brings competition and value to the marketplace.
"We are excited to expand our relationship with Cox Business, which understands the important role local phone services play for business customers looking to grow and maintain price stability. In markets served by Cox, Granite has strengthened its ability to deliver affordable communications products, tailored to fit our customers' diverse needs."
Jay Clark, Vice President, Carrier Sales and Operations Cox Business, released the following statement:
"This new service platform enables Granite to continue assisting customers in their growth by offering reliable and cost-effective voice services. This expands our collaboration with Granite to meet and exceed our mutual customers' expectations."
About Cox Business
The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division. For more information, please visit http://www.coxbusiness.com.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and has grown quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advanced business communications services, including SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, POTS replacement, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
