QUINCY, Mass., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a $1.6 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced the availability of Granite Merged Voice, a complete communications suite that includes Granite's proven TDM and hosted voice services to help organizations today and as their needs change and grow.
"For years, Granite has been helping companies of all sizes and circumstances to save money on infrastructure, enhance features and offload management headaches with a range of managed voice services," said Christopher Chapin, CTO at Granite. "Today, we're bringing them all under the Granite Merged Voice umbrella. Whether you want to migrate from POTS to T1, from TDM to IP, from premises-based PBX to cloud PBX, or anything in between, Granite Merged Voice can help you take the next step."
Granite Merged Voice services encompass key solutions along the path from POTS to cloud communications, including:
- POTS – Plain old telephone service, including analog lines, digital trunking and PRI services, enables companies to use traditional phone systems for local and long-distance calling.
- Emulated POTS – This service allows companies to use existing analog phones for Voice over IP (VoIP) calling over any access connection.
- SIP Trunking – A replacement for PRI enabling companies with existing on-premises private branch exchange (PBX) phone systems to make and receive VoIP calls.
- Direct Routing – Companies using Microsoft Teams for collaboration can use Direct Routing via SIP Trunking to make and receive VoIP calls to the public switched telephone network (PSTN) from the Teams app.
- Hosted PBX (HPBX) – HPBX delivers always-updated office phone capabilities as a fully hosted and managed cloud service, so businesses no longer have to buy or manage an on-premises PBX.
- Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) – An upgrade to HPBX, UCaaS offers features like chat, video, "find me, follow me", whiteboarding and more over any internet-enabled device to office, mobile and remote workers.
- Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) – This cloud-based solution allows companies to enable sales and service reps to interact with customers through voice, email, social media and the web from virtually any internet-enabled device.
"In addition to providing the flexibility to help companies get to the next step in their journey to IP, Granite Merged Voice services can scale with them as they grow," said Chapin. "Our services are right-sized for both functionality and capacity."
Granite Merged Voice also can be purchased with Granite Guardian, a comprehensive managed network solution that safeguards business connections and improves quality of service (QoS) for critical voice and video calling over data connections.
For more information on Granite Merged Voice, visit http://granitenet.com/Products/Voice and watch on our YouTube page.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.6 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advanced business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,300 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
