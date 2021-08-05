QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today it has been certified by Panduit Corporation as a Gold Panduit Certified Installer (PCI) with authorization to deploy Panduit® Network Infrastructure solutions and participate in the Panduit Certification PlusSM System Warranty Program.
"We've been a Panduit ONE℠ Partner for a few years and are thrilled to take the next by becoming a Gold Panduit Certified Installer," said Joe Eaton, Senior Director of Solutions Architecture for Network Integration Services at Granite. "Now, we can offer our customers best-in-class installation that Panduit stands behind with a warranty."
Gold-level certification means that Granite Networking Integration team members are trained to install and deploy Panduit solutions based on industry best practices and standards. Using these techniques, Granite ensures customers receive reliable and scalable solutions that minimize cost and risk.
As a Gold Panduit Certified Installer, Granite can offer and install the following services from Panduit:
- Dielectric Double Jacketed (DDJ) Fiber Cable
- IntrauVUE Edge
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)
- Overmolded Cordsets
- Data Access Port
- Pre-Configured IDF with SmartZone G5 Access Control
- Category 6A 600V Patch Cords
- DIN Rail Mount Patch Panels
In addition, Granite can offer the Panduit Certification Plus System Warranty, which provides customers assurance that their new structured cabling system meets or exceeds industry standards and may qualify for a replacement performance guarantee.
Once Granite completes an implementation, the installation is registered and validated by Panduit, which issues a warranty certificate to the customer.
"Certification gives our customers confidence in choosing Granite for their Panduit installation," said Mike Corbin, Sales Director for Network Integration Services at Granite. "The warranty goes a step further and makes every Granite Panduit deployment risk-free."
Granite installations qualify for 15-, 20- or 25-year standards-based performance warranties covering Panduit-branded copper and fiber connectivity hardware, and Panduit-branded cable or approved manufacturer's cable, used in structured cabling systems that meet warranty program requirements.
To learn more about Granite's Network Integration Services, visit https://granitenet.com/Products/Network_Integration.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and managing local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
Media Contact
Lauren Grenier, Granite, 781.884.5290, lgrenier@granitenet.com
SOURCE Granite