QUINCY, Mass., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and governmental agencies throughout North America, today announced that the company, on behalf of its Granite RockOUT employee resource group for diversity and inclusion, has donated $15,000 to sponsor the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth (BAGLY) organization and its efforts to support mental health.
Granite's BAGLY sponsorship is part of Granite RockOUT's tribute to Pride Month, when the world's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and asexual (LGBTQA+) communities celebrate the freedom to be themselves and commemorate the Stonewall uprising in June 1969 in New York City, which helped spark the modern gay rights movement.
BAGLY is a youth-led, adult-supported social support organization, committed to social justice and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community.
"Granite's trust and investment in BAGLY's successes in providing youth-led and adult-supported programs and services, creates a true partnership that will make a critical difference in the lives of young people who are all too often most vulnerable due to systemic inequities," said Grace Sterling Stowell, BAGLY's Executive Director. "LGBTQ+ youth in Massachusetts have made it clear that mental and behavioral health support, especially exacerbated by the pandemic, continues to be one of their most important priorities. BAGLY is proud to partner with Granite in service of our shared work on behalf of the young people of all our communities, and we are excited about this opportunity as we move forward."
As a BAGLY Hero sponsor, Granite will help fund free mental health and behavioral services for LGBTQ+ youth, including one-on-one mental health therapy sessions and a stipend for a young person who will serve as a BAGLY's Peer leader for mental health.
"BAGLY is a great organization that has been making a difference to LGBTQ+ youth for 40 years," said Granite RockOUT Lead Co-Chair, Raul Medina, Relationship Development Manager at Granite. "We're proud to support their efforts to eliminate the barriers young queer and transgender people face when trying to access mental and behavioral health services."
Granite RockOUT also held a Pride Month Jeopardy-style virtual game show for Granite teammates to highlight the group's initiatives and promote a positive environment for inclusivity at Granite.
About Granite RockOUT
At Granite, diversity and inclusion are business priorities and integral to the company's culture. Granite RockOUT was formed in 2019 to support Granite's LGBTQA+ community and their allies. Its mission is to create a culture of positivity and acceptance within the Granite workplace so that all teammates feel welcome and enjoy their work environment.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada.
