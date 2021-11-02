QUINCY, Mass. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Granite Telecommunications, a leading provider of communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout North America, is sponsoring TrainOurTroops at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo, an event for telecom and IT sales channels, November 1-4, 2021.
TrainOurTroops is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides U.S. veterans and their spouses with advanced online education and certification programs to ignite their civilian careers.
With the support of sponsors like Granite, TrainOurTroops brings veterans to Channel Partners Conference & Expo, so they can attend education sessions, network and make contacts that help them achieve their career goals.
"For the last several years, Granite has been a key sponsor of TrainOurTroops, enabling us to connect veterans with opportunities in the tech channel at the Channel Partners conferences," said Glen Brynteson, founder and president of TrainOurTroops. "Veterans who attend the event are exposed to IT pros and companies that can help them with their career journey — whether they're leveraging our training to transition from military service, to tackle underemployment or start their own consulting businesses."
To access free TrainOurTroops training, veterans can register at trainourtroops.org.
This is the seventh time that Granite has sponsored veterans attending the conference since the initiative was launched by Channel Partners in 2016.
"Granite is honored to be sponsoring TrainOurTroops at Channel Partners Conference & Expo again this year," said Charlie Pagliazzo, vice president of channels for Granite. "We admire the work that TrainOurTroops does for veterans, especially as a volunteer-based organization, and we're thrilled to support them at every Channel Partners event."
Stop by the TrainOurTroops Base Camp at Booth 277 at Channel Partners Conference & Expo to meet veterans and a special guest service dog. Visit Granite at Booth 753 to learn more about our full suite of advance communications services.
About Granite
Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses simplify sourcing and managing local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – "one company, one contact, one bill" – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.granitenet.com.
